Here’s how you can watch today’s Sweet 16 games

The NCAA Tournament gets back into full swing today with the first day of the Sweet 16. The Midwest and West teams will battle for a spot in Saturday’s Elite 8.

Out of the Midwest, we’ll see No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 2 Oregon and No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Kansas. In the West region, we’ll see No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 2 Arizona.

Here’s a look at today’s games and how you can watch in Las Vegas:

THURSDAY’S GAMES

(all times PDT)

4:09 p.m.: No. 7 Michigan vs. No.3 Oregon (KLAS/CBS)

4:39 p.m.: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (TBS)

6:39 p.m.: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Kansas (KLAS/CBS)

7:09 p.m.: No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 2 Arizona (TBS)

LAS VEGAS CHANNEL GUIDE

KLAS/CBS: Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8

TBS: Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139

HOW CAN I WATCH ONLINE?

There are a number of options if you want to watch online.

NCAA.com: NCAA broadcasting will air all of the games live online and on its NCAA March Madness Live app, but you will need to log in with your cable credentials.

TBS.com: You can watch the games aired live on TBS on its website as long as you have a current cable subscription that includes TBS.

CBS.com: You can watch the games aired live on CBS on its website as long as you have a current cable subscription that includes CBS.

HOW CAN CORD-CUTTERS WATCH?

If you’ve recently cut cable, not to worry, you can still catch the games if you have one of the following alternative cable services.

DirecTV Now: The basic package includes TBS, TNT and truTV. You can stream games on your computer, tablet, smartphone or streaming device. Plus, DirecTV is offering a free seven-day trial, which you could use to cover one weekend of games.

SlingTV: Similar to DirecTV, SlingTV is offering a free seven-day trial. TBS, TNT and truTV are available in the Sling Blue package.

CBS All Access: For the games that actually are on CBS, you can access the network’s streaming service for $5.99 per month. It’s available in most metropolitan areas.

PlayStation Vue: This offering is similarly priced to Sling and DirecTV and, depending on where you live, you might be able to get the CBS games included.

The Washington Post contributed to this article.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com and 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.