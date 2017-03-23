Posted Updated 

Here’s how you can watch today’s Sweet 16 games

Mar 18, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers bench reacts in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. West Virginia won 83-71. (Mark Konezny/USA Today Sports)

March 18, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs react following the 79-73 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. (Kelvin Kuo/USA Today Sports)

Mar 18, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Trevon Bluiett (5) reacts after making a three point shot against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Amway Center. (Logan Bowles/USA Today Sports)

March 18, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) and guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) react during the 69-60 victory against the Saint Mary's Gaels in the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. (Kelvin Kuo/USA Today Sports)

Mar 18, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Vince Edwards (12) celebrates during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center. (James Lang/USA Today Sports)

Mar 19, 2017; Tulsa, OK, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. (Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports)

Mar 19, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) celebrates with teammates after the win against Rhode Island Rams during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Mar 19, 2017; Tulsa, OK, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) reacts during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. (Brett Rojo/USA Today Sports)

By Kira Terry
Las Vegas Review-Journal

The NCAA Tournament gets back into full swing today with the first day of the Sweet 16. The Midwest and West teams will battle for a spot in Saturday’s Elite 8.

Out of the Midwest, we’ll see No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 2 Oregon and No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Kansas. In the West region, we’ll see No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 2 Arizona.

Here’s a look at today’s games and how you can watch in Las Vegas:

THURSDAY’S GAMES

(all times PDT)

4:09 p.m.: No. 7 Michigan vs. No.3 Oregon (KLAS/CBS)

4:39 p.m.: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (TBS)

6:39 p.m.: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Kansas (KLAS/CBS)

7:09 p.m.: No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 2 Arizona (TBS)

LAS VEGAS CHANNEL GUIDE

KLAS/CBS: Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8

TBS: Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139

HOW CAN I WATCH ONLINE?

There are a number of options if you want to watch online.

NCAA.com: NCAA broadcasting will air all of the games live online and on its NCAA March Madness Live app, but you will need to log in with your cable credentials.

TBS.com: You can watch the games aired live on TBS on its website as long as you have a current cable subscription that includes TBS.

CBS.com: You can watch the games aired live on CBS on its website as long as you have a current cable subscription that includes CBS.

HOW CAN CORD-CUTTERS WATCH?

If you’ve recently cut cable, not to worry, you can still catch the games if you have one of the following alternative cable services.

DirecTV Now: The basic package includes TBS, TNT and truTV. You can stream games on your computer, tablet, smartphone or streaming device. Plus, DirecTV is offering a free seven-day trial, which you could use to cover one weekend of games.

SlingTV: Similar to DirecTV, SlingTV is offering a free seven-day trial. TBS, TNT and truTV are available in the Sling Blue package.

CBS All Access: For the games that actually are on CBS, you can access the network’s streaming service for $5.99 per month. It’s available in most metropolitan areas.

PlayStation Vue: This offering is similarly priced to Sling and DirecTV and, depending on where you live, you might be able to get the CBS games included.

The Washington Post contributed to this article.

Follow our NCAA Tournament coverage at reviewjournal.com/MarchMadness and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com and 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 