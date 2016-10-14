Posted  Updated 

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_020_7188674.jpg Buy Photo
Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) goes up to score a shot against the Sacramento Kings during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_017_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) goes up for a shot as Los Angeles Lakers forward Nick Young (0) defends during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_016_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) brings the ball up court during a preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_015_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) goes up for a shot over Los Angeles Lakers forward Nick Young (0) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_014_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers guard Louis Williams (23) reaches out to get control of a rebound as Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) look on during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_013_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton reacts during a preseason basketball game against Sacramento Kings at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_012_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) looks to shoot against the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_011_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) fouls Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_010_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon (5) defends Sacramento Kings guard Jordan Farmar (20) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_007_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) drives the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_006_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers forwards Julius Randle (30) and Luol Deng (9) fight for a rebound against Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_008_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger motions to his team during a preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_005_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger looks on during a preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_004_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) looks for an open shot as Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng (9) defends during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_003_7188674.jpg
The Laker Girls perform during a preseason basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_002_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) sends a shot over Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng (9) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_001_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger looks on before the start of a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_009_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger works the sideline during a preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_018_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng (9) drives past Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_019_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. (7) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_021_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) looks to pass the ball as Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) defends during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_022_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Yi Jianlian (11) fight to gain control of the ball during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_023_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_024_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers guard Louis Williams (23) drives towards the basket as Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac (40) looks to defend during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_025_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers guard Louis Williams (23) drives towards the basket during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_026_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) looks to shoot against the Sacramento Kings during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_027_7188674.jpg
Sacramento Kings guard Jordan Farmar (20) goes up for a shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon (5) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

New Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger rebuilding ‘brick by brick’

web1_bkn-lakerskings_101136cs_028_7188674.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) tries to get past Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

When Dave Joerger visited Las Vegas in July for the NBA Summer League, the new Sacramento Kings coach talked about creating standards of excellence.

For a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2005-06, that certainly won’t be instantaneous.

But creating those standards, he said, started with being defensive-minded.

“That’s how I believe winning teams are built,” Joerger said in July. “It won’t happen overnight, but we’ll try to keep laying it down brick by brick.”

The Kings haven’t been a winning team in recent years — and unsurprisingly they’ve also been dismal defensively — but with a new coach and new cast of characters, they’re hoping to turn that around as the regular season nears.

The new roster was on display Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 116-104 for their first victory in three exhibition games under Joerger.

Not only do the Kings have a new coach in Joerger — who coached the Memphis Grizzlies from 2013 to 2016 — but they also have a new arena, a bunch of new faces surrounding star center DeMarcus Cousins and a renewed defensive focus.

“I think that one of the things that Dave brought in is the mindset that we can defend and get everybody in the right spots, and obviously it’s something that’s worked over the years, and we’ve been around the league now long enough to know what’s working and what’s not,” forward Omri Casspi said. “We trust and buy into the system, and that helps.”

Last year, the Kings allowed 109.1 points per game, worst in the NBA.

On the flip side, they were third in the league in scoring at 106.6 points per game.

But that offense couldn’t make up enough for the defensive woes, which led to a 33-49 record.

“We always knew we had enough talent to score, so when you put guys in the right situation, in the right spots and enforce (that) every day and really enforce your will on the defensive end, you can see better results,” Caspi said.

Joerger is trying to implement a more tough and physical identity in his team while also trying to jell a roster that includes 11 new players, headed by Arron Afflalo, Matt Barnes and Ty Lawson.

So far, the Kings are happy with how that’s been coming along, too.

“Having so many vets on a team makes for a smooth transition,” center Kosta Koufos said. “We have a lot of guys that have had a lot of success on other teams, a lot of playoff experience, and having that and mix the young guys as well is a remedy for success.”

And so the Kings have spent the preseason not only learning a new coach but also learning one another.

Koufos, who played under Joerger in Memphis, said he thought the defensive schemes had improved from a year ago thanks in part to those veterans leading the young guys in Joerger’s new system.

“He’s a defensive-minded coach, what we need,” Koufos said. “We’ve been working hard in training camp, and we’ve been improving every single day, which is nice, and we feel confident in what we can accomplish this season.”

NOTE — The Kings watched a 19-point lead slip away before rallying in the fourth quarter. Anthony Tolliver led the Kings with 21 points. D’Angelo Russell led all scorers with 31 points for the Lakers.

The Lakers and Golden State Warriors will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Betsy Helfand can be reached at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow on Twitter: @BetsyHelfand.

 