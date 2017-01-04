Review-Journal’s Steve Carp named to USBWA Hall of Fame

Steve Carp covered his first basketball game at Manhattan College in 1975 as a writer for the student paper. More than three decades and countless awards while chronicling the game later, he has reached a pinnacle of his profession.

Carp, who has been with the Review-Journal for 17 years, has been named to the United States Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame.

He will be enshrined at the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona, in April, part of one of the most decorated classes in USBWA history.

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney, president of the USBWA, will host the awards luncheon.

Carp will be joined in this year’s Hall of Fame class by Sports Illustrated senior writer/novelist Frank Deford, and award-winning sports columnists David Teel of the Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia, and Tom Archdeacon of the Dayton Daily News in Ohio.

“Obviously, it’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by your peers, especially in a sport like basketball, where there are so many great writers,” Carp said. “It’s very humbling to be the same company as giants in our profession, those who have played an enormous part in growing the game.

“I also think this is great for the Review-Journal and for Las Vegas, a basketball community that’s not just about UNLV any more. I never expected this honor, and one of which I am very grateful.”

Carp was part of the coverage for UNLV’s 1990 national championship season. He covered the Rebels for the Las Vegas Sun from 1990-99 before moving to the Review-Journal, where he continued as the beat writer until 2006.

Carp has led or been part of the Review-Journal’s coverage for all in-season and post-season conference tournaments, as well as NBA events such as Summer League and USA Basketball.

He also spent time covering the Sacramento Kings as sports editor of the Mountain Democrat newspaper in Placerville, California, and the University of Oregon and Portland Trail Blazers for the Salem Statesman-Journal.

Carp, a past president of the USBWA who saw the organization’s membership grow to record levels under his stewardship, is the author of, “Runnin’: UNLV Rebels, A Basketball Legacy.”

“Steve is a fountain of knowledge on all sports, especially basketball,” said Review-Journal Sports Editor Bill Bradley. “His tireless work ethic and his dedication to the paper show every day. His entry into to the Hall is well deserved and means a lot to him as well as the RJ staff. We are very, very proud of him.”