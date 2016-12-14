Revitalized UCLA Bruins bring big improvements to Vegas

There’s a different feel around the UCLA campus these days.

The calls for firing coach Steve Alford after a disappointing 15-17 season seem like a distant memory.

UCLA will arrive in Las Vegas for Saturday’s CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena to play Ohio State as the No. 2 team in the country, 11-0 on the year, already with a big road victory against Kentucky.

“When you’re 10-0 and you’re ranked second, there’s obviously a good positive buzz about it but it’s just 10 games,” Alford said before the Bruins played UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday night.

It may just be 11 games, but the Bruins are showing no signs of letting up.

It’s a big difference from the last time they visited Las Vegas. The Bruins lost in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament at the Grand Garden Arena, falling to cross-town rival USC 95-71. It ended a 15-17 season.

Entering Wednesday, senior guard Isaac Hamilton led the team with 17.7 points per game and Bryce Alford was right behind at 15.6 per game, but star freshmen Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf have been commanding a hefty dose of attention.

Ball was the No. 4 player in the 2016 recruiting class, per ESPN.com, and Leaf No. 13.

“The expectations for them have been the same of all the other guys — just do what you do and do it the best you can,” Alford said.

Ball, a dynamic point guard, has transformed the team’s offense. Before Wednesday’s game, Ball was averaging 15.0 points per game while dishing out 8.8 assists while Leaf, a forward, was at 17.6 points with 9.3 rebounds per game.

“They’re obviously doing a tremendous job for us and they’re very versatile (and) they understand how to play the game on both ends of the floor,” Alford said. “They’re both very coachable.”

Alford said both are able to drown out the background noise — they don’t pay attention when somebody’s patting them on the back and they don’t pay attention when someone’s kicking them, he said.

“I think that really goes to the character of who they are. They’re grounded individuals,” Alford said. “They just do what they do and they try to do it as well as they can.”

With their additions to the lineup, the Bruins have five players averaging more than 10 points per game. Entering Wednesday, they were scoring nearly 100 points per game (97.5) and outscoring opponents by more than 20 each night.

Two of those victories already have been against Big Ten teams, as the Bruins dispatched Nebraska 82-71 in November and then Michigan 102-84.

Ohio State on Saturday will be UCLA’s third Big Ten foe, and Alford cherishes those games as a way to learn about his team entering Pac-12 Conference play.

“Getting these types of tapes to study from and learn from is huge for us going into league play,” Alford said. “You want to have as many different tapes and game films as you can about how people try to guard you, what they try to run against you and playing a program and a team like Ohio State can only benefit you.”

The Bruins, of course, will be favored on Saturday when they come to town. But Alford is quick to point out that, despite the strong start, it’s still early in the season.

“We’ve gotten off to a great start and we’re playing some pretty good basketball for December and we’re really trying to concentrate on growing each and every game,” Alford said. “We’re going to have to be much better against Ohio State than what we were a week ago and we know that.

“There’s always new challenges each week.”

