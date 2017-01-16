Three Southern Nevada boys selected to play in McDonald’s All American game

Three area boys basketball players were selected to play in the McDonald’s All American game.

Centennial’s Troy Brown and Bishop Gorman’s Chuck O’Bannon were selected to the West roster, which was announced Sunday night. Findlay Prep’s P.J. Washington, who is from Dallas, will play for the East roster.

Brown, a 6-foot-7-inch guard, has signed to play at Oregon. O’Bannon, a 6-6 wing, recently committed to Southern California. Washington, a 6-9 forward, has signed with Kentucky.

The games will be played March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Brown is the first boys player from Centennial to be selected for the McDonald’s game. Italee Lucas played in the girls game in 2007.

Washington is the 11th Findlay Prep player selected for the contest, and O’Bannon is the fifth to play in the boys game for Gorman. The Gaels have had at least one McDonald’s All American in each of the last three seasons.