Troy Brown, Chuck O’Bannon help West win McDonald’s game

Centennial’s Troy Brown had 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist to help the West to a 109-107 win over the East in the McDonald’s All American Game on Wednesday in Chicago.

Brown, who has signed with Oregon, was 5-for-9 from the field and 1-for-2 on 3-pointers.

Bishop Gorman’s Chuck O’Bannon, who has committed to Southern California, added 10 points, three rebounds and two assists for the West.

Michael Porter Jr. from Nathan Hale High in Seattle had 17 points and eight rebounds for the West squad.

Porter Jr., a 6-foot-10-inch forward ranked among the top prospects of his class by multiple recruiting services, announced last week he will play college basketball at Missouri. His father was recently hired by the Tigers as an assistant coach.

Porter Jr. was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Jaylen Hands, a UCLA recruit, added 14 points for the West.

Mohamed Bamba, who scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting, led the East. Bamba is undecided on a college.

P.J. Washington of Findlay Prep had seven points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist for the East squad, which led 56-50 at halftime.

In the girls game, Rellah Boothe had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the East over the West 80-74 in overtime. The 6-1 Boothe has signed with Texas.