Gonzaga enters WCC tournament looking to rebound from first loss

web1_byu-gonzaga-basketbal_leik_8068846.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) looks to pass while defended by BYU guard Elijah Bryant during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-018_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego's Caroline Buhr (24) slashes to the basket past Portland's Kaylie Van Loo (3) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-003_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
The San Diego bench erupts after a Torero score during their opening round game with Portland on day one of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-014_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
Portland's Hannah Mattson (20) slashes to the basket past San Diego's Patricia Brossmann (34) and Sydney Williams (44) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-015_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego's assistant coach Mery Andrade, middle, and Sydney Williams (44) cheer after the Torero's convert a three point play during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-020_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego's Alexandria Young (55) drives past Portland's Darian Slaga (32) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-022_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
Portland's bench cheers after a Pilot basket during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-012_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
Portland's Sara Zaragoza (35) drives past San Diego's Sydney Williams (44) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-002_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego head coach Cindy Fisher calls out instructions to her players during the Torero's opening round game with Portland on day one of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-006_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
Portland's Kaylie Van Loo (3) shoots over San Diego's Sydney Williams (44) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-005_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego's Aubrey Ward (5) cheers for her teammates during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-017_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego's Katherine Hamilton (25) slashes to the rim past Portland's Holly Blades (10) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-011_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego head coach Cindy Fisher draws up a play during a timeout during the Torero's opening round game with Portland on day one of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-008_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
Portland's Ashley Gray (33) shoots a jump shot over San Diego's Katherine Hamilton (25) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-001_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego head coach Cindy Fisher calls out instructions to her players during the Torero's opening round game with Portland on day one of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-019_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego's Cori Woodward (32) drives to the basket past Portland's Kaylie Van Loo (3) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-016_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
Portland's head coach Cheryl Sorenson draws up a play during a timeout during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-013_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
Portland's Holly Blades (10) shoots a jump shot over San Diego's Aubrey Ward (5) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-004_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego head coach Cindy Fisher calls out instructions to her players during the Torero's opening round game with Portland on day one of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-023_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego's Madison Pollock (11) gets her shot blocked by Portland's Julie Spencer (23) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-007_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego's Caroline Buhr (24) fights for a rebound with Portland's Ashley Gray (33) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-010_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
Portland's Ashley Gray (33) shoots a corner jump shot over San Diego's Sydney Williams (44) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

web1_bkc-wccpre-030217-bh-009_8068846.jpgBuy Photo
Portland's Kaylie Van Loo (3) shoots a three point shot over San Diego's Cori Woodward (32) during the opening round of the 2017 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March, 2, 2017, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By BEN GOTZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

For the first time all season, Gonzaga started practice this week with a loss hanging over its head.

The No. 4 Bulldogs were undefeated and the top-ranked team in the country before a 79-71 setback to Brigham Young at home on Saturday closed out the regular season. The defeat took perfection off the table, but the team still has plenty to play for when the West Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament begins Friday at Orleans Arena.

Not only can top-seeded Gonzaga win its fifth straight conference tournament title, it also still has a chance to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and set itself up for a deep March run.

“I think we’ve responded pretty well,” junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss, who played at Findlay Prep, said Thursday in Spokane, Washington. “Obviously it was a tough way to end the (regular) season, but (we) know that our end goals are still intact.”

The Bulldogs were 29-0 before the BYU loss because of remarkable balance, being the only Division I team to rank in the top 10 in scoring offense (10th, 85.3 points per game) and scoring defense (eighth, 61.5). Gonzaga’s production is also evenly distributed throughout its lineup, with five players averaging more than 10 points.

But the Bulldogs’ team-oriented play seemed to disappear against the Cougars, with the team committing 16 turnovers and recording only eight assists.

“I think in that loss to BYU we kind of got away from the process and what we’ve been doing all season,” said freshman forward Zach Collins, a former Bishop Gorman High standout. “What we’ve shown for 29 games, we didn’t show against BYU.”

The defeat caused Gonzaga to focus on details at practice this week, like pick-and-roll execution and defensive rotations, but its confidence hasn’t gone away.

”I think the guys realize we’re 29-1,” coach Mark Few said. “That’s an awesome season.”

Cutting down the nets at The Orleans could make a special season even better for the Bulldogs, who play a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s first-round game between Pepperdine and Pacific. To win a championship in Las Vegas also would be extra sweet for Collins and Williams-Goss, who was named the WCC Player of the Year on Tuesday.

“I haven’t been back to Vegas since before the season,” said Williams-Goss, who made his Gonzaga debut this year after transferring from Washington. “I’m excited to play in front of my friends and family in Vegas and hopefully get this championship.”

Contact reporter Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Women's WCC roundup

* No. 3 Saint Mary's 60, No. 6 Santa Clara 57 — Devyn Galland stole the ball with 28 seconds left and made two free throws two seconds later as the Gaels (19-11, 13-5) advanced to the semifinals.

* No. 4 San Francisco 80, No. 5 Loyola Marymount 67 — Anna Seilund and Kalyn Simon each scored 19 points, and the Dons (18-12, 11-7) committed only seven turnovers to reach the semifinals.

* No. 9 Pacific 73, No. 8 Pepperdine 55 — Chelsea Lidy scored 16 points, and the Tigers (10-20, 5-13) outscored the Waves 25-10 in the fourth quarter to blow open a close game and reach the quarterfinals.

* No. 7 San Diego 74, No. 10 Portland 47 — Aubrey Ward-El scored 15 points and Cori Woodward 12, and the Toreros (14-15, 7-11) shot 55 percent (27-for-49) in a first-round win.

Ben Gotz/Review-Journal

 