Here are all of the West Coast Conference #VegasMadness games today

It’s March, and that means one thing in the sports world — a lot of college basketball. And it all starts today in Las Vegas.

Over the next 10 days, four conferences will ascend on Las Vegas for Vegas Madness.

What’s first up? The West Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena.

First round and quarterfinal games begin today at Noon. Here’s a look at the full day’s schedule:

NOON

No. 8 Pepperdine vs. No. 9 Pacific

2 P.M.

No. 7 San Diego vs. No. 10 Portland

6 P.M.

No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 6 Santa Clara

8 P.M.

No. 4 San Francisco vs. No. 5 Loyola Marymount

If you’re not able to hit up the arena, all games will be shown live on BYUtv.

