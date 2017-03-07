VegasMadness Day 5: Here are all of the tournament games today

Vegas Madness continues today with the West Coast Conference championships and more Mountain West women’s action.

In both the men’s and women’s WCC semifinals, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s moved on with wins on Monday. On the women’s side, Gonzaga defeated San Francisco and Saint Mary’s defeated BYU. On the men’s side, Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara and Saint Mary’s defeated BYU.

The MW women’s began play on Monday with three play-in games. San Jose State defeated San Diego State, Fresno State defeated UNR and Utah State defeated Air Force.

Here’s a look at today’s full schedule:

WEST COAST CONFERENCE — Orleans Arena

Women’s Championship Game

1 p.m.: No. 1. Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Saint Mary’s (ESPNU)

Men’s Championship Game

6 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Saint Mary’s (ESPN)

MOUNTAIN WEST— Thomas & Mack Center

Women

(all games on Mountain West Network live stream)

12 p.m.: No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 8 San Jose State

2:30 p.m.: No. 4 Boise State vs. No. 5 New Mexico

6 p.m.: No. 2 Wyoming vs. No. 7 Fresno State

8:30 p.m.: No. 3 UNLV vs. No. 6 Utah State

NEXT UP

Mar. 8-11: MW men’s tournament, Thomas & Mack Center

Mar. 8-11: Pac-12 tournament, T-Mobile Arena

Mar. 8-10: WAC women’s tournament, Orleans Arena

Mar. 9-11: WAC men’s tournament, Orleans Arena

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.