VegasMadness Day 7: Here are all of today’s tournament games

Vegas Madness continues today with the Mountain West and WAC women taking the day off and the MW, WAC and Pac-12 men in action all day.

In the MW, Utah State topped San Jose State, Air Force beat Wyoming and San Diego State came back from behind to beat UNLV to advance to today’s quarterfinals.

The WAC has three quarterfinal games today with four teams advancing to Friday’s semifinals, and the Pac-12 quarterfinals tip off at Noon at T-Mobile Arena.

Here’s a look at today’s full schedule:

MOUNTAIN WEST — Thomas & Mack Center

Men

(all games on CBS Sports Network)

12 p.m. — No. 1 UNR vs. No. 8 Utah State

2:30 p.m. — No. 4 Fresno State vs. No. 5 New Mexico

6 p.m. — No. 2 Colorado State vs. N. 10 Air Force

8:30 p.m. — No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 San Diego State

WAC — Orleans Arena

Men

(All games on WAC Digital Network)

2 p.m. — No. 4 Utah Valley vs. No. 5 Seattle U

4:30 p.m. — No. 2 NM State vs. No. 7 Chicago State

7 p.m. — No. 3 UMKC vs. No. 6 UTRGV

PAC-12 — T-Mobile Arena

12 p.m. — No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 1 Oregon

2:30 p.m. — No. 5 Cal vs. No. 4 Utah

6 p.m. — No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 2 Arizona

8:30 p.m. — No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 UCLA

