Betting odds set for Trump’s inauguration: How much will he tweet?

As Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as President on Friday, both his denouncers and supporters wait with bated breath to hear the first speech he makes as the Leader of the Free World.

That hype and anticipation has built so much that there are more than a dozen prop bets on what Trump will say and do on Inauguration Day, thanks to entertainment handicapper Jim Murphy at www.sportsbettingexperts.com.

Some are fairly mundane, such as setting the over/under on the speech’s length at 18.5 minutes. Others touch on more controversial topics like “Will Trump mention Russian President Vladimir Putin?” And some, like the over/under of 7.5 tweets from Trump’s Twitter account on Inauguration Day, are truly unique to the President-elect.

Murphy was a sports handicapper for 25 years, about 10 of which were spent in Las Vegas, before joining Sports Betting Experts.

But Murphy doesn’t handicap many sporting events anymore. Instead he uses his experience to set the lines on things like Trump’s speech, or the proposed boxing match between hip-hop artists Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. Murphy set those odds as an even “pick-em,” for the record, even though the bout never came to be.

“It indulges my creative side,” Murphy said.

Murphy admitted that the bets are made mostly for fun, as no major casinos will take money on entertainment prop bets. Most of the action on these types of prop bets typically comes from sportsbooks in the United Kingdom. Several offshore gambling sites like Bovada.lv and Betonline.ag are taking money on various Inauguration Day prop bets, though.

But even though its “more of a fun thing,” Murphy said entertainment prop bets take a lot of research. Some of the simpler props, like setting setting the word count of Trump’s speech at 2,150 words, are easier to set than others.

Those bets come from simply analyzing previous inauguration speeches to figure out the likelihoods, much like a sports oddsmaker would, Murphy said.

“It’s really not much different than studying the line on a football game,” Murphy said.

Other props took a little more creativity.

Murphy has crafted prop betting odds on whether or not Trump would mention some of the hot-button issues that have surrounded the President-elect in the weeks leading up to him taking office — most notably Russia’s Putin and the hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Murphy thinks Trump will likely avoid mentioning either Putin or hacking during the speech, and set both odds at +450 and. A +450 bet means someone can win $450 on a $100 bet.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.