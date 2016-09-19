Chicago Bears pose bigger test for Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz

As the scouting report might say, he has all the physical tools, shows the ability to make every throw, displays a commanding field presence, and his teammates respect him. It’s not what scouts or anyone else would say about Jay Cutler.

Carson Wentz, the rookie quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, won several new friends after a surprisingly impressive Week 1 performance. But that was on his home field against the lowly Cleveland Browns.

Wentz makes the first road start of his NFL career Monday night against Cutler and the Chicago Bears, who are 3-point favorites. The total is 42½. It might be the Bears (0-1) are lowly, too.

“The motivation in this game figures to be on the side of the Bears,” Las Vegas handicapper Dana Lane (DanaLaneSports.com) said. “I anticipate Wentz to take a step back.”

Wentz was the No. 2 pick in the draft, a fact the Los Angeles Rams might be regretting while Jared Goff stands on the sideline. Without significant action in the preseason, Wentz completed 22 of 37 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-10 victory over the Browns. He did not throw an interception.

“Maybe he’s going to be the next really good young QB,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “Maybe he is like Ben Roethlisberger and Andrew Luck and will have some success early in his career. I’m anxious to see how he performs.”

Betting against a rookie quarterback in his first road start used to be a solid strategy, but you don’t hear that theory so often anymore. Dallas rookie Dak Prescott won in that situation on Sunday.

Betting on Cutler in any situation in scary. The Bears went 1-7 at home last year and opened this season with a loss at Houston. Chicago, as Lane said, should be motivated to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start and finally play well at Soldier Field.

“We’re seeing good two-way action,” Esposito said. “The Bears still have a lot of issues on both sides of the ball.”

Wentz looked like a winner last week, but that’s easy against the Browns. The public is on the underdog in this game. Cutler, for all of his faults, tends to play some of his best games on Mondays.

PICK: Bears (-3)

