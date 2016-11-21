Derek Carr, Raiders favored to top Houston Texans in Mexico City

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is less than enthusiastic about allowing the Raiders to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas. But if he could, he probably would send them out of the country permanently.

As it is, Mexico City will be the Raiders’ home for one night. As part of the league’s effort to expand its global presence — and possibly someday plant a franchise or two internationally — “Lunes Noche Futbol” will be staged on a foreign field for the first time.

The Raiders are 5-0 on the road this season, but they are the home team in Monday’s game against the Houston Texans at Azteca Stadium. Oakland is a 6-point favorite at about half of Las Vegas’ books, with 6½ showing at some spots.

“There is so much more hype and excitement about the Raiders,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said.

Betting support for the Raiders, 7-2 and sitting atop the AFC West, is no surprise. Oakland has emerged as one of the league’s surprise teams this season, and quarterback Derek Carr is a rising star. Carr has 17 touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Houston, 6-3 and leading the AFC South, is a mystery team. The Texans are three games over .500 despite a minus-27 point differential. Brock Osweiler, signed as a free agent from Denver in the offseason, so far has been a bust. Osweiler, who has 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions, threw for only 99 yards in a victory over Jacksonville.

The Texans rank No. 4 in the NFL in total defense — compared to Oakland at No. 30 — and that’s their biggest advantage. However, the Raiders’ defense has improved in recent weeks.

“This line is about two points too high. It’s lined like the game is in Oakland, not on a neutral field,” Las Vegas handicapper Mike Scalleat said. “The Texans can run the ball, and their defense is strong. I think the Raiders are favored by too much.”

Carr led Oakland’s offense to 30, 30 and 33 points in the past three games. All things considered, the Raiders deserve to be favored by more than a field goal, and I’ll predict they win 27-23.

High altitude is an intangible. Azteca Stadium sits at 7,280 feet above sea level, and the thin air will help punts and field goals carry farther. The altitude will lead to fatigue, too, and the popular theory is the defenses should be at a disadvantage when players start to tire. If that proves true, maybe it will be a high-scoring game in Mexico City.

Picks: Texans (+6½) and Over (45)

Contact sports betting reporter Matt Youmans at myoumans@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2907. Follow @mattyoumans247 on Twitter.