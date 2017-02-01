Posted 

Detroit Lions fans bury bookie in Super Bowl XXXII

Denver Broncos' John Elway (7) gives a high five to a teammate after their victory over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Sunday, Jan. 25, 1998. The Broncos defeated the Packers 31-24. (Ed Andrieski/AP)

Denver Broncos runnig back Terrell Davis (30) runs for a short yard gain in the first quarter of Super Bowl XXXII at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium Sunday, Jan. 25, 1998. The Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers 31-24 and Davis was the game's Most Valuable Player. (Elise Amandola/AP)

Green Bay Packer's Brett Favre (4) gestures during the second quarter of Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Sunday, Jan. 25, 1998. Denver Broncos won 31-24. (Susan Walsh/AP)

In this Jan. 25, 1997 file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway holds the Super Bowl trophy as he celebrates the Broncos 34-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII in San Diego. (Dave Martin, File/AP)

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway is flipped by Green Bay Packers' Brian Williams (51) and Elroy Butler (36) for a first down during Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Sunday, Jan. 25, 1998. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Before handicapper Ted Sevransky (Sportsmemo.com, @teddy_covers) moved to Las Vegas and became known as “Teddy Covers,” he lived in Michigan, where in 1998 he tried to cash in on the anti-Packers sentiment there.

Super Bowl XXXII, Broncos-Packers, Jan. 25, 1998: “I was a former small-time bookie managing a sports bar in Michigan, and the bar patrons were Lions fans. The Packers were the enemy. Denver was a 12-point underdog, yet I went around the bar — which was not exactly a hotbed of sophisticated bettors — taking even-money bet after even-money bet on the Broncos to win the game. As a bookie, I knew that you don’t get to take a double-digit favorite without laying any points very often, and I wasn’t shy about drumming up Denver wagers. These guys were ‘suckers,’ I thought.

“By kickoff, I was in line to win more than a month’s salary if the Packers simply won the game straight up. As the first half progressed and Denver was competitive, I continued to book bets and it was nothing but Broncos money. And, of course, Denver went on to win the game, 31-24.

“Turns out I was the biggest sucker in the bar that day — betting more money than I could comfortably afford to lose on what I thought was a ‘can’t lose’ proposition.”

 