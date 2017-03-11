Handicapper backs Maryland, Notre Dame in Friday night games

Playing at home didn’t help UNLV in its Mountain West tournament loss to San Diego State on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

But Vegas Insider handicapper Brian Edwards expects No. 25 Maryland to cover as 2-point favorites over Northwestern in its Big Ten tournament opener Friday at 6 p.m. at the Verizon Center, located 12 miles from its campus.

Northwestern whipped Rutgers 83-61 in Thursday’s quarterfinals to help strengthen its case for the school’s first NCAA Tournament bid.

“I think Northwestern is definitely in the field now and there may be a letdown or take away a sense of urgency,” said Edwards (Brianedwardssports.com, @vegasbedwards). “I just think Maryland has a better team. I love Melo Trimble. I think him and Frank Mason are the best point guards in the country.

“Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has won all five meetings against Northwestern, including a 74-64 win in Evanston (Illinois) earlier this year. The Terps are fresh and well-rested off a big win against Michigan State and Northwestern had to play (Thursday) night.”

Edwards also is backing No. 22 Notre Dame as a 2-point underdog to No. 16 Florida State in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal matchup.

The Irish, who beat No. 21 Virginia 71-58 on Thursday, lost by three to the Seminoles in Tallahassee, Florida, in January before beating them by 12 at home in February. Florida State beat Virginia Tech 74-68 on Thursday but failed to cover the 8-point spread.

“Florida State went undefeated at home but when they left Tallahassee they haven’t been the same team. That’s youth,” Edwards said. “Notre Dame played FSU as tough as anyone played them in Tallahassee this year and they’ve got a nucleus that has had plenty of run this time of year. And Notre Dame definitely has the head coaching advantage with Mike Brey.”

In Friday’s Pac-12 semifinal action at T-Mobile Arena, Oregon is favored by 9 over California at 6 p.m. and UCLA is a 3-point favorite over Arizona in the 8:30 p.m. matchup.

In Friday’s Mountain West semis at the Thomas & Mack, UNR is favored by 6 over Fresno State at 7 p.m. and San Diego State is favored by 2½ over Colorado State at 9:30 p.m.

Fresno State swept the season series from UNR and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said the wiseguys are backing the Bulldogs.

“We have more tickets on (UNR) but more money on Fresno,” Scucci said.

UCLA, which split the season series with the Wildcats, is favored by 2 at most Las Vegas sports books but Boyd has moved the Bruins to 3 after public money poured in on the favorite.

“There’s a ton of money on UCLA. I think we’re the highest in town at minus-3,” Scucci said. “The wiseguys are typically on the underdogs on a lot of these matchups. They usually wait until we’re high on a game so they can bet on the other side.”

