Here are the NCAA Tournament prop bets

Here are the NCAA Tournament props posted at Station Casinos sports books:

WILL A WILDCATS TEAM WIN THE TOURNAMENT?

(Wildcats include Villanova, Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas State, Northwestern)

Yes +280/No -360

WILL A NO. 13 SEED WIN AT LEAST ONE GAME?

Yes -125/No -105

WILL A NO. 12 SEED WIN AT LEAST ONE GAME?

Yes -500/No +350

HOW MANY NO. 1 SEEDS WILL MAKE THE FINAL FOUR: 1½

Over -140/Under +110

WILL A NO. 1 SEED WIN THE TOURNAMENT?

Yes +120/No -150

WILL A NO. 2 SEED WIN THE TOURNAMENT?

Yes +220/No -300

TOTAL TOURNAMENT WINS BY NO. 1 SEEDS: 12½

(Villanova, Kansas, Gonzaga, North Carolina)

Over -110/Under -120

TOTAL TOURNAMENT WINS BY BIG 12 CONFERENCE TEAMS: 9½

(Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Kansas State, Iowa State)

Over Even/Under -130

TOTAL TOURNAMENT WINSBY PAC 12 CONFERENCE TEAMS: 6½

(Oregon, Arizona, UCLA, Southern California)

Over -130/Under Even

TOTAL TOURNAMENT WINS BY ACC CONFERENCE TEAMS: 15

(North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida State, Duke, Miami, Fla., Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville)

Over 15 +110/Under -140

WILL ARIZONA MAKE THE SWEET 16?

Yes -175/No +145

WILL KENTUCKY MAKE THE SWEET 16?

Yes -180/No +150

WILL LOUISVILLE MAKE THE SWEET 16?

Yes -180/No +150

WILL UCLA MAKE THE SWEET 16?

Yes -175/No +145

WILL NOTRE DAME MAKE THE SWEET 16?

Yes +185/No -230

WILL PURDUE MAKE THE SWEET 16?

Yes +115/No -145

WILL OREGON MAKE THE SWEET 16?

Yes +115/No -145

WHICH TEAM WILL ADVANCE FURTHER?

Arizona or UCLA: Arizona -165/UCLA +135

Duke or North Carolina: Duke -115/North Carolina -115

Louisville or Kentucky: Louisville -125/Kentucky -105

