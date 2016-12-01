Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in contention

After an early-season slump, Jameis Winston has turned things around to put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in playoff contention.

Winston has 14 touchdown passes with three interceptions since Oct. 10, leading the Buccaneers to a 5-2 record during that stretch. He threw eight interceptions in the season’s first four games.

Winston is a surprising 4-1 straight up and against the spread on the road this season, and the Buccaneers are 4-point underdogs at San Diego on Sunday. The Chargers are 2-2 as home favorites this season, and 6-9 in their past 15 games in that role.

Tampa Bay is 9-5 over the total since late last season, and San Diego is 9-3 over the total in its past 12.

The edges go to the Buccaneers and over the total of 47½.

NFL notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

* Detroit at New Orleans: The Lions are on a 5-1-1 spread uptick, but they are 2-3 ATS away this season. The Saints are on a point-spread ascent with covers in seven of their past eight. New Orleans is 10-2 over the total in its past 12 at the Superdome. Tech edge: Over.

* Los Angeles at New England: Rams coach Jeff Fisher is 7-4 under the total this season and 19-8-1 under in his past 28 since late 2014. The Rams are 1-4-2 ATS in their past seven and 0-4-1 in their past five as underdogs, as Fisher’s ‘dog marks have flattened since his first year with the Rams in 2012. The Patriots are 8-3 ATS this season and 7-4 under the total. Tech edges: Patriots and Under.

* Miami at Baltimore: The Dolphins have won six in a row straight up with a 5-1 ATS record in those games. The Ravens are 8-3 under the total in 2016 and 14-5 under in their past 19. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is 5-8-1 ATS in his past 14 at home, though he has covered the past three. Tech edges: Dolphins and Under.

* Buffalo at Oakland: The Bills are 6-3 ATS in their past nine this season, and 4-1 in their past five as ‘dogs. The Raiders are 1-4 ATS at home this season and 3-10 as hosts since coach Jack Del Rio arrived last season. Tech edge: Bills.

* Washington at Arizona: The Redskins continue to surge versus the spread, covering in four straight and eight of nine. Washington coach Jay Gruden is 12-3 ATS in his past 15 regular-season games. The Redskins 9-2 over the total this season and 14-2 over in their past 16. The Cardinals have no covers in their past five this season and are 3-9 ATS in their past 12 regular-season games. Tech edges: Redskins and Over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).