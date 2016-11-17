Posted 

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh not paying off on hype

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 14-13. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By BRUCE MARSHALL
SPECIAL TO REVIEW-JOURNAL

For all of the Jim Harbaugh hype, the Michigan coach is failing to deliver point-spread covers.

Harbaugh is 7-9 against the spread in his past 16 regular-season games, including 2-3 ATS in his past five at home this season. The Wolverines, looking to protect their No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, are 24-point home favorites over Indiana on Saturday.

The Hoosiers are 7-2 ATS in their past nine as double-digit underdogs.

Michigan was a major flop last week, falling 14-13 as a 24-point favorite at Iowa. Harbaugh might be out to make a statement, but a slight technical edge goes to Indiana based on team trends.

College notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

— UNLV at Boise State: The Broncos have failed to cover their past eight as blue-carpet favorites. The Rebels are 2-6 ATS in their past eight on the road. Tech edge: UNLV.

— Wisconsin at Purdue: The Badgers are 8-2 straight up and ATS this year. Wisconsin has covered nine of the past 10 versus Purdue. The Boilermakers are 1-7 ATS in their past eight at Ross-Ade Stadium, and 3-15 in their past 18 as home ‘dogs. Tech edge: Wisconsin.

— Duke at Pittsburgh: Duke coach David Cutcliffe is 17-5 ATS in his past 22 as a ‘dog after an upset of North Carolina. The underdog has covered the past three meetings. The Panthers are 2-7 ATS in their past nine at home, including 0-4 this year as home favorites. Tech edge: Duke.

— Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M: The Aggies are on a 0-5-1 spread tailspin, and they are 5-11-1 ATS in their past 17 as home favorites. Tech edge: Texas-San Antonio.

— Oklahoma at West Virginia: Sooners coach Bob Stoops is 4-0 straight up versus Dana Holgorsen since West Virginia entered the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma has no back-to-back covers yet this year and is 1-4 ATS away from home. Holgorsen was 0-3 as a ‘dog last year and is 2-5 ATS in his past seven this season. Tech edge: Oklahoma.

— San Diego State at Wyoming: The Aztecs are 15-2 ATS in their past 17 Mountain West games. Wyoming is 5-1 ATS in its past six. But the Aztecs are 7-1 ATS in their past eight on the conference road and blasted the Cowboys last year. Tech edge: San Diego State.

— New Mexico at Colorado State: Lobos coach Bob Davie is 0-4 ATS against Colorado State since 2012. The Rams are 7-1-1 ATS in their past nine. Tech edge: Colorado State.

— Stanford at California: Cal has lost six consecutive Big Games with only one cover in that stretch. The Golden Bears are 5-11 ATS in their past 16 regular-season games. The Cardinal’s best role this season has been on the road, going 4-1 ATS. Tech edge: Stanford.

— Southern California at UCLA: The Bruins had won three straight in this series prior to last year’s 40-21 USC win. UCLA coach Jim Mora is 4-8 ATS in his past 12. Trojans coach Clay Helton is on a six-game win streak and is 5-1 ATS. Tech edge: USC.

— Oklahoma State at Texas Christian: Cowboys coach Mike Gundy is 3-1 straight up and ATS versus TCU’s Gary Patterson since 2012. The Horned Frogs are 2-7 ATS this season and 0-5 at Fort Worth. Tech edge: Oklahoma State.

— Oregon at Utah: The Utes destroyed the Ducks 62-20 last year. Oregon is 1-10-1 ATS in its past 12 on the board with no covers in its past five away from home. Tech edge: Utah.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).

 