Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh not paying off on hype

For all of the Jim Harbaugh hype, the Michigan coach is failing to deliver point-spread covers.

Harbaugh is 7-9 against the spread in his past 16 regular-season games, including 2-3 ATS in his past five at home this season. The Wolverines, looking to protect their No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, are 24-point home favorites over Indiana on Saturday.

The Hoosiers are 7-2 ATS in their past nine as double-digit underdogs.

Michigan was a major flop last week, falling 14-13 as a 24-point favorite at Iowa. Harbaugh might be out to make a statement, but a slight technical edge goes to Indiana based on team trends.

College notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

— UNLV at Boise State: The Broncos have failed to cover their past eight as blue-carpet favorites. The Rebels are 2-6 ATS in their past eight on the road. Tech edge: UNLV.

— Wisconsin at Purdue: The Badgers are 8-2 straight up and ATS this year. Wisconsin has covered nine of the past 10 versus Purdue. The Boilermakers are 1-7 ATS in their past eight at Ross-Ade Stadium, and 3-15 in their past 18 as home ‘dogs. Tech edge: Wisconsin.

— Duke at Pittsburgh: Duke coach David Cutcliffe is 17-5 ATS in his past 22 as a ‘dog after an upset of North Carolina. The underdog has covered the past three meetings. The Panthers are 2-7 ATS in their past nine at home, including 0-4 this year as home favorites. Tech edge: Duke.

— Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M: The Aggies are on a 0-5-1 spread tailspin, and they are 5-11-1 ATS in their past 17 as home favorites. Tech edge: Texas-San Antonio.

— Oklahoma at West Virginia: Sooners coach Bob Stoops is 4-0 straight up versus Dana Holgorsen since West Virginia entered the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma has no back-to-back covers yet this year and is 1-4 ATS away from home. Holgorsen was 0-3 as a ‘dog last year and is 2-5 ATS in his past seven this season. Tech edge: Oklahoma.

— San Diego State at Wyoming: The Aztecs are 15-2 ATS in their past 17 Mountain West games. Wyoming is 5-1 ATS in its past six. But the Aztecs are 7-1 ATS in their past eight on the conference road and blasted the Cowboys last year. Tech edge: San Diego State.

— New Mexico at Colorado State: Lobos coach Bob Davie is 0-4 ATS against Colorado State since 2012. The Rams are 7-1-1 ATS in their past nine. Tech edge: Colorado State.

— Stanford at California: Cal has lost six consecutive Big Games with only one cover in that stretch. The Golden Bears are 5-11 ATS in their past 16 regular-season games. The Cardinal’s best role this season has been on the road, going 4-1 ATS. Tech edge: Stanford.

— Southern California at UCLA: The Bruins had won three straight in this series prior to last year’s 40-21 USC win. UCLA coach Jim Mora is 4-8 ATS in his past 12. Trojans coach Clay Helton is on a six-game win streak and is 5-1 ATS. Tech edge: USC.

— Oklahoma State at Texas Christian: Cowboys coach Mike Gundy is 3-1 straight up and ATS versus TCU’s Gary Patterson since 2012. The Horned Frogs are 2-7 ATS this season and 0-5 at Fort Worth. Tech edge: Oklahoma State.

— Oregon at Utah: The Utes destroyed the Ducks 62-20 last year. Oregon is 1-10-1 ATS in its past 12 on the board with no covers in its past five away from home. Tech edge: Utah.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).