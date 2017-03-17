NCAA Tournament betting blog: Wake up and smell the Irish coffee

Las Vegas Review-Journal betting reporter Todd Dewey will be writing a live betting blog Friday on the second day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sports book.

Tipoff:

6:49 a.m. — And a Happy St. Paddy’s Day to ya!

Didn’t we just do this? The exhilarating and exhausting first four days of the NCAA Tournament already are starting to blend together as we pound a pot of coffee before embarking on another marathon session at the sports book.

The Irish are lucky to still be alive in the tournament after almost getting knocked out by Princeton in Thursday’s opening game.

That would’ve been the biggest upset of Day One, when a pair of 2-point underdogs produced the only outright upsets in Xavier’s win over Maryland and Northwestern’s victory over Vanderbilt.

Matthew Fisher-Davis’ head is probably hurting Friday more than anybody coming off a full day of betting and boozing in Las Vegas. He was the poor kid from Vanderbilt who mistakenly thought his team was down one instead of up one in the final seconds and intentionally fouled Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh, who made two free throws to give the Wildcats the win.

That was the worst beat from the first 16 games of the tournament. A No. 16 seed still hasn’t defeated a No. 1 seed, but two 16-seeds covered on Thursday to extend a trend that has seen 16-seeds go 12-6 against the spread over the last five years.

No. 1 North Carolina is a 26½-point favorite over Texas Southern at 1 p.m. Friday and No. 1 Kansas is a 23½-point favorite over UC Davis at 3:50 p.m.

Wagering update: There are 16 games Friday. Michigan is a 2½-point favorite over Oklahoma State in the 9:15 a.m. opener. The other early games are Baylor (-12½) vs. New Mexico State at 9:40 a.m.; Arkansas (-1) vs. Seton Hall at 10:30 a.m.; and Oregon (-15) vs. Iona at 11 a.m.

Westgate sports book director Jay Kornegay said Thursday that the sharps and so-called public squares are both on the Wolverines, coming off a four-game run to the Big Ten tourney title. The high-flying Cowboys are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as underdogs.

Friday’s Best Bets

(Best bets: 2-0 Thursday; All bets: 2-2-1)

Oregon-Iona Over 152 (11 a.m.): Both teams hail from high-scoring conferences and should score a lot of points in a wide-open game. Iona, which scored at least 90 points in nine games this season, has gone over in 15 of its past 21 and won’t have to worry about facing injured Ducks shot blocker Chris Boucher. Oregon has gone over in six of seven.

Seton Hall (+1) over Arkansas (10:30 a.m.): The Pirates have hit their stride, winning five straight games before suffering a two-point loss to Villanova, in the Big East Conference tournament semifinals. When the line is three points or less in an 8-9 matchup, the underdog — in this case No. 9 Seton Hall — has covered 11 straight (including Northwestern on Thursday).

Rhode Island (pick) over Creighton (1:30 p.m.): The Rams are riding an eight-game win streak and playing their best basketball of the season after winning the Atlantic 10 tournament, while the Bluejays have lost seven of eight since losing point guard Maurice Watson in January to a season-ending injury.

Other plays Friday: Marquette (+1½) over South Carolina; New Mexico State (+12½) over Baylor

(This betting blog will be updated throughout the day).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.