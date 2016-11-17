The Dallas Cowboys continue to lead the league at 8-0-1 ATS. The Cleveland Browns (2-8) have been the worst bet. Here are all the NFL records against the spread, over/under.

AFC EAST

New England#7-2#4-5

Buffalo#4-4-1#7-2

Miami#4-4-1#6-3

N.Y. Jets#3-5-2#5-5

AFC NORTH

Baltimore#4-4-1#3-6

Pittsburgh#4-5#3-6

Cincinnati#2-6-1#5-4

Cleveland#2-8#6-4

AFC SOUTH

Houston#5-3-1#4-5

Indianapolis#4-4-1#7-2

Tennessee#4-6#8-2

Jacksonville#3-5-1#6-3

AFC WEST

Denver#7-3#5-5

Oakland#6-3#7-2

San Diego#6-4#8-2

Kansas City#4-5#2-7

NFC EAST

Dallas#8-0-1#4-5

Washington#6-3#7-2

N.Y. Giants#4-3-2#3-6

Philadelphia#5-4#4-4-1

NFC NORTH

Minnesota#5-4#3-6

Detroit#4-4-1#4-5

Green Bay#4-4-1#5-4

Chicago#2-7#3-5-1

NFC SOUTH

New Orleans#6-3#5-4

Atlanta#6-4#8-2

Tampa Bay#4-5#6-3

Carolina#2-6-1#5-4

NFC WEST

Los Angeles#4-3-2#3-6

Seattle#4-4-1#5-4

Arizona#3-6#3-6

San Francisco#2-7#6-3