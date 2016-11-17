The Dallas Cowboys continue to lead the league at 8-0-1 ATS. The Cleveland Browns (2-8) have been the worst bet. Here are all the NFL records against the spread, over/under.
AFC EAST
New England#7-2#4-5
Buffalo#4-4-1#7-2
Miami#4-4-1#6-3
N.Y. Jets#3-5-2#5-5
AFC NORTH
Baltimore#4-4-1#3-6
Pittsburgh#4-5#3-6
Cincinnati#2-6-1#5-4
Cleveland#2-8#6-4
AFC SOUTH
Houston#5-3-1#4-5
Indianapolis#4-4-1#7-2
Tennessee#4-6#8-2
Jacksonville#3-5-1#6-3
AFC WEST
Denver#7-3#5-5
Oakland#6-3#7-2
San Diego#6-4#8-2
Kansas City#4-5#2-7
NFC EAST
Dallas#8-0-1#4-5
Washington#6-3#7-2
N.Y. Giants#4-3-2#3-6
Philadelphia#5-4#4-4-1
NFC NORTH
Minnesota#5-4#3-6
Detroit#4-4-1#4-5
Green Bay#4-4-1#5-4
Chicago#2-7#3-5-1
NFC SOUTH
New Orleans#6-3#5-4
Atlanta#6-4#8-2
Tampa Bay#4-5#6-3
Carolina#2-6-1#5-4
NFC WEST
Los Angeles#4-3-2#3-6
Seattle#4-4-1#5-4
Arizona#3-6#3-6
San Francisco#2-7#6-3