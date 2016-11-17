Posted 

NFL records against the spread, over/under

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (Don Wright/AP)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Dallas Cowboys continue to lead the league at 8-0-1 ATS. The Cleveland Browns (2-8) have been the worst bet. Here are all the NFL records against the spread, over/under.

AFC EAST

New England#7-2#4-5

Buffalo#4-4-1#7-2

Miami#4-4-1#6-3

N.Y. Jets#3-5-2#5-5

AFC NORTH

Baltimore#4-4-1#3-6

Pittsburgh#4-5#3-6

Cincinnati#2-6-1#5-4

Cleveland#2-8#6-4

AFC SOUTH

Houston#5-3-1#4-5

Indianapolis#4-4-1#7-2

Tennessee#4-6#8-2

Jacksonville#3-5-1#6-3

AFC WEST

Denver#7-3#5-5

Oakland#6-3#7-2

San Diego#6-4#8-2

Kansas City#4-5#2-7

NFC EAST

Dallas#8-0-1#4-5

Washington#6-3#7-2

N.Y. Giants#4-3-2#3-6

Philadelphia#5-4#4-4-1

NFC NORTH

Minnesota#5-4#3-6

Detroit#4-4-1#4-5

Green Bay#4-4-1#5-4

Chicago#2-7#3-5-1

NFC SOUTH

New Orleans#6-3#5-4

Atlanta#6-4#8-2

Tampa Bay#4-5#6-3

Carolina#2-6-1#5-4

NFC WEST

Los Angeles#4-3-2#3-6

Seattle#4-4-1#5-4

Arizona#3-6#3-6

San Francisco#2-7#6-3

 