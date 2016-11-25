Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide will roll over rival Auburn

In the mostly uncertain world of college football, two things are almost assured in 2016. First of all, when the College Football Playoff committee announces its final four on Dec. 4, a handful of teams will be disappointed by their omission. And, one of the teams invited to the postseason party will be defending national champion Alabama.

On Saturday, coach Nick Saban and the top-ranked Crimson Tide (11-0) roll out the crimson carpet for Auburn (8-3) in arguably the most intense rivalry in college football.

Saban is 4-1 straight up and against the spread in his past five Iron Bowl games against the Tigers.

Even if it loses one of its next two games to Auburn or Florida in the Southeastern Conference Championship game, Alabama is a virtual lock to make the playoff.

With quarterback Sean Russell still nursing a shoulder injury and questionable to play, 18th-ranked Auburn may be forced to turn to either senior Jeremy Johnson or junior college transfer John Franklin III for another week. The Tigers have not been productive offensively without White running their offense.

Alabama has won all but two of its games this season by at least 19 points. Go with the Tide as 17½-point favorites.

Five more plays for Saturday (home team in CAPS):

* CALIFORNIA (+3½) over Ucla — Both teams are sputtering to the finish line because of an assortment of injuries and shortcomings. But the Golden Bears are at home and will likely bring more energy to the table in the season finale for both since neither will go bowling.

* San Jose State (-3) over FRESNO STATE — It’s another losing season for San Jose State, but the Spartans’ offense has awakened in recent weeks behind the play of athletic quarterback Kenny Potter.

* Navy-SOUTHERN METHODIST (Over 68) — The Midshipmen lost four-year starter and record-setting quarterback Keenan Reynolds to graduation and his heir apparent, senior Tago Smith, to injury in this year’s season opener. But with physical runner Will Worth at the controls, the Navy offense is clicking, scoring 42 or more points in five of the past six games.

* SOUTH FLORIDA (-10) over Central Florida — With quarterback Quinton Flowers and tailback Marlon Mack leading the way, the Bulls feature an explosive offense. South Florida has scored 30 points or more in each of its 11 games.

* Massachusetts (+7½) over HAWAII — On paper, Hawaii looks several notches better than Massachusetts. The Rainbow Warriors, however, have stumbled as favorites, going 1-9 ATS in the role since the start of 2014.

Last week: 4-3 against the spread

Season: 32-43-1

Paul Stone of VegasSportsAuthority.com is providing college football analysis for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Follow on Twitter: @paulstonesports.