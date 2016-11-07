Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson no longer look elite

It has been more than a month since Russell Wilson recorded a touchdown pass. That type of drought is almost inconceivable for an elite quarterback in today’s air-oriented NFL.

But here’s the debate: Are Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks still elite? In other words, are they serious Super Bowl contenders?

At the season’s halfway point, the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys each stand 7-1 and above the crowd. Oakland (7-2) and Kansas City (6-2) are close to breaking through, and there are several other fringe teams with a lot of work to do.

“Seattle is in that second tier. The Seahawks are a little bit of an enigma right now,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said.

The Seahawks (4-2-1) can make a statement, one way or another, when they host the mediocre Buffalo Bills (4-4) on Monday night. In the past 24 hours, the line has dropped from 7 to 6½, a sign that sharp bettors are not buying into Seattle. The total is 43½.

The Bills expect running back LeSean McCoy to return from a hamstring injury. But Buffalo coach Rex Ryan needs to repair a defense that allowed a total of 69 points the past two weeks.

Wilson found love and got married in the offseason, but he’s not finding the end zone much anymore. He has only five touchdown passes and no rushing scores for the season. Wilson’s nagging injuries are partly to blame, and the Seahawks’ weak offensive line is another big problem.

Still, Wilson has attempted 108 passes in his past three games — against New Orleans, Arizona and Atlanta — without a touchdown. To beat the Bills, the Seahawks will need to create some explosive plays through the air.

The Seahawks return home after a loss to the Saints and a tie with the Cardinals, yet their home dominance is also fading. Seattle is 8-3 straight up in its past 11 home games, covering the spread only five times during that stretch.

Wilson said last week he’s healthy and feeling better than he has all season. If he can generate some offense, the Seattle defense is still strong enough to shut down the Bills and pay bettors who back the home favorite.

Pick: Seahawks (-6½)

Contact sports betting reporter Matt Youmans at myoumans@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2907. Follow @mattyoumans247 on Twitter.