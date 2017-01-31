Super Bowl line not likely to move to 3½ points

At 3 and 59, the numbers remain the same for Super Bowl LI at Las Vegas sports books, and they don’t appear likely to change before Sunday’s game between the favored Patriots and the Falcons.

“In this business I’ve been around my entire life, you can never say never,” South Point oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro said. “But the thing that sticks out is that it will be very hard for this game to go to 2½. It might get to 3½ in splashes. If it shows somewhere, the big-money people who like the Falcons will jump in. But it wouldn’t land there too often.

“I would suggest it’s a game that will end in 3.”

MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood said he and Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback tried to discern Tuesday morning where the spread is headed.

“We’re both kind of confused as to what we think is going to happen,” Rood said. “I anticipated some Patriots money to come in at a higher rate but it doesn’t seem to be coming that way.

“It’s been a great game so far from a betting standpoint because we’re getting great two-way action. We’re getting a little more Patriot money than Atlanta but nothing to make us want to move the number just yet.”

Vaccaro agreed.

“It’s just been a good grind. There hasn’t been a huge move on either side,” he said. “At 3, we’re $50,000 high on the Patriots. On the money line, we’re $40,000 high on the Falcons. We’re $30,000 high on over the total.

“I have no complaints now. We’re getting two-way action. The ticket count is 60-40 on the Patriots. You couldn’t ask for anything better if you’re a bookmaker taking bets.”

The TI continues to be the only outlier, offering the Patriots at plus-3½ (plus-115) and a total of 59½.

