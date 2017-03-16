Posted 

UConn bettors still haunted by most infamous bad beat in NCAA Tournament history

UConn bettors still haunted by most infamous bad beat in NCAA Tournament history

8167505_web1_ap_04040308163_8167505.jpg
Duke's Chris Duhon tries to shoot under pressure from Connecticut's Ben Johnson and Rashid Anderson in the first half of their NCAA Final Four semifinal game Saturday, April 3, 2004, in San Antonio. (Morry Gash/AP)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

“In ‘Confessions of a Winning Poker Player,’ Jack King said, ‘Few players recall big pots they have won — strange as it seems — but every player can remember with remarkable accuracy the outstanding tough beats of his career.’ It seems true to me, cause walking in here, I can hardly remember how I built my bankroll, but I can’t stop thinking of how I lost it.” — Mike McD (Matt Damon) in the classic gambling movie “Rounders”

Bad beats have become as much a part of the NCAA Tournament as buzzer-beaters and bracket busters.

“There’s been a lot of meaningless 3s that have been hit or baskets that have been sunk that didn’t have an impact on the result of the game but certainly had an impact on Las Vegas,” Westgate sports book manager Jay Kornegay said. “Every year we get those.”

Perhaps the most infamous bad beat in NCAA Tournament history took place in the 2004 Final Four, where Duke’s Chris Duhon banked in an otherwise meaningless 38-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to burn Connecticut bettors in the Huskies’ 79-78 win.

Duhon’s running heave off of one foot is featured in the montage of highlights for the “Bad Beats” segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” with Scott Van Pelt.

The game also remains the most excruciating bad beat for me and ESPN Radio host Mitch Moss.

Before I became the sophisticated sports bettor and family man I am today — at least one of those descriptions is accurate — I would occasionally bet $100 three-team parlays. I had hit the first two legs of my $100 three-teamer that Friday night and needed only UConn to cover the 1½-point spread on Saturday to win $600.

I was so confident Emeka Okafor and Co. would beat J.J. Redick’s Blue Devils that I brilliantly decided not to hedge. It was either that or, being the financial wizard that I was at the time, I might not have had any money left to hedge with.

Moss was on the Huskies in a much bigger way, betting $1,200 to win $1,000 at minus-1 after buying a ½-point to avoid getting burned by the hook.

“It was the biggest bet of my life at the time, because I had a really good tournament,” he said. “I bought it down rather than betting UConn on the money line, just in case it would land at 1 and I’d get the push instead.

“I was kind of new to Vegas. I’d only been here for a couple years.”

With Okafor on the bench in foul trouble for most of the first half, Duke jumped out to a 7-point halftime lead and was ahead 75-67 with 3:15 left.

“I was sick to my stomach,” Moss said.

Agony turned to ecstasy when the Huskies miraculously went on an 11-0 run to go ahead 78-75 with 3.2 seconds left and Okafor at the line with a chance to seal the cover. If he didn’t hit both free throws, I was hoping he’d miss the second, as Duke didn’t have any timeouts left and the clock would’ve run out. But he missed the first and hit the second to ensure the win but not the cover.

Duhon then took the inbounds pass and quickly crossed half-court before driving a dagger through the hearts of UConn bettors.

“They come roaring back to get the lead, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God! They’re gonna do it.’ And then that happens. It was a miracle shot,” Moss said. “Just the emotions of that game — I was in my early 20s — that was a lot. It was so stressful at the time that I had a migraine.

“Thank God I had the push, but if I was smart enough, I would have had them on the money line and had the win.”

Tell me about it. It was an emotional roller-coaster ride for bettors over the final few minutes of that game, which ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell wrote at the time resulted in a swing of at least $30 million at Las Vegas sports books, where the line also sat at the Huskies by 2, 2½ and 3.

“That particular (bad beat) was better for the house than most of the guests,” Kornegay said. “But there’s been others that have been the opposite. I certainly believe it evens out in the long run.”

We can only hope so.

While watching the replay of the ending on YouTube — it still stings 13 years later — I could only shake my head when CBS announcer Jim Nantz said after Duhon’s shot that “it doesn’t matter.”

Follow all of our NCAA Tournament coverage online at reviewjournal.com/MarchMadness and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

A LOOK BACK

NCAA championship game history (against the spread)

Year Matchup (seeds) Line Result (ATS winner)

2016 North Carolina (1) vs. Villanova (2) North Carolina -2 Villanova, 77-74 (underdog)

2015 Wisconsin (1) vs. Duke (1) Wisconsin -1 Duke, 68-63 (underdog)

2014 Kentucky (8) vs. Connecticut (7) Kentucky -2½ Connecticut, 60-54 (underdog)

2013 Michigan St (4) vs. Louisville (1) Louisville -4 Louisville, 82-76 (favorite)

2012 Kansas (2) vs. Kentucky (1) Kentucky -6½ Kentucky, 67-59 (favorite)

2011 Butler (8) vs. Connecticut (3) Connecticut -3 Connecticut, 53-41 (favorite)

2010 Butler (5) vs. Duke (1) Duke -7 Duke, 61-59 (underdog)

2009 Michigan St (2) vs. North Carolina (1) North Carolina -7½ North Carolina, 89-72 (favorite)

2008 Memphis (1) vs. Kansas (1) Memphis -2 Kansas, 75-68, OT (underdog)

2007 Ohio State (1) vs. Florida (1) Florida -4 Florida, 84-75 (favorite)

2006 Florida (3) vs. UCLA (2) Florida -1 Florida, 73-57 (favorite)

2005 Illinois (1) vs. North Carolina (1) North Carolina -2 North Carolina, 75-70 (favorite)

2004 Georgia Tech (3) vs. Connecticut (2) Connecticut -5 Connecticut, 82-73 (favorite)

2003 Syracuse (3) vs. Kansas (2) Kansas -5½ Syracuse, 81-78 (underdog)

2002 Indiana (5) vs. Maryland (1) Maryland -7½ Maryland, 64-52 (favorite)

2001 Arizona (2) vs. Duke (1) Arizona -4 Duke, 82-72 (underdog)

2000 Florida (5) vs. Michigan St (1) Michigan St -4 Michigan St, 89-76 (favorite)

1999 Connecticut (1) vs. Duke (1) Duke -9½ Connecticut, 77-74 (underdog)

1998 Utah (3) vs. Kentucky (2) Kentucky -3½ Kentucky, 78-69 (favorite)

1997 Arizona (4) vs. Kentucky (1) Kentucky -7 Arizona, 84-79, OT (underdog)

1996 Syracuse (4) vs. Kentucky (1) Kentucky -14 Kentucky, 76-67 (underdog)

1995 Arkansas (2) vs. UCLA (1) UCLA -3 UCLA, 89-78 (favorite)

1994 Duke (2) vs. Arkansas (1) Arkansas -6 Arkansas, 76-72 (underdog)

1993 Michigan (1) vs. North Carolina (1) North Carolina -2½ North Carolina, 77-71 (favorite)

1992 Michigan (6) vs. Duke (1) Duke -5½ Duke, 71-51 (favorite)

1991 Kansas (3) vs. Duke (2) Duke -3 Duke, 72-65 (favorite)

1990 Duke (3) vs. UNLV (1) *No line UNLV, 103-73 (*No line)

1989 Seton Hall (3) vs. Michigan (3) Michigan -2 Michigan, 80-79, OT (underdog)

1988 Kansas (6) vs. Oklahoma (1) Oklahoma -8 Kansas, 83-79 (underdog)

1987 Syracuse (2) vs. Indiana (1) Indiana -4½ Indiana, 74-73 (underdog)

1986 Louisville (2) vs. Duke (1) Duke -1 Louisville, 72-69 (underdog)

1985 Villanova (8) vs. Georgetown (1) Georgetown -9 Villanova, 66-64 (underdog)

*There was no legal wagering on Nevada schools in 1990

NCAA TOURNAMENT BAD BEATS

1. Connecticut 79, Duke 78 (Final Four, 2004)

Duke's Chris Duhon banks in an otherwise meaningless 38-foot 3-pointer off of one foot at the buzzer toburn Huskies bettors, who were laying anywhere from 1½ points to 3 points. UConn went on a late 12-0run to take a 79-75 lead with 3.2 seconds left, when Emeka Okafor missed the first free throw and hit thesecond to give Blue Devils the ball out of bounds.

2. Duke 63, Utah 57 (Sweet 16, 2015)

Blue Devils backers will recall this as a miracle cover, but it was a brutal bad beat for Utes bettors, whowere looking at either a win at plus-5½ points or a push at 5 when the scoreboard showed a 62-57 finaland the players started walking off the court. But the officials then ruled a foul had occurred with 0.7seconds left when Utah's Brandon Taylor inexplicably hacked Quinn Cook as he tried to dribble out theclock after grabbing a rebound. Cook missed the first free throw, then made the second to cash all Duketickets.

3. Boston College 88, Pacific 76, 2OT (First round, 2006)

Pacific, an 8-point underdog, tied the game on a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to send thegame to overtime, where it blew a 6-point lead. The Eagles then outscored the Tigers 14-2 in the secondovertime to cover.

4. Kansas 75, Memphis 68, OT (Championship, 2008)

Memphis, a 2-point favorite, blew a 9-point lead with less than two minutes left in regulation as DerrickRose and Chris Douglas-Roberts missed four of five free throws down the stretch, giving Mario Chalmers achance to hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to force overtime.

5. Michigan 87, Kansas 85, OT (Sweet 16, 2013)

The Jayhawks, favored by 2, squandered an 11-point lead in the final four minutes of regulation. TreyBurke hit a long 3-pointer in the final seconds to force overtime, where he stayed hot for the Wolverines.

 