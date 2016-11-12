Washington Huskies’ path to playoff is paved

With their school tucked way up high in the Pacific Northwest, many Washington fans felt disrespected when the initial College Football Playoff rankings placed Texas A&M ahead of the Huskies.

As almost always seems to be the case, however, the playoff puzzle seems to ultimately work itself out with a smorgasbord of unexpected outcomes.

Texas A&M was upset at Mississippi State, and now Washington’s path to the final four is clearly paved. Victories by the Huskies in their final three regular-season games and then another in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 2 at Santa Clara, Calif., would earn them an invitation to the tournament.

First things first, though, as fourth-ranked Washington (9-0) gets it all started Saturday when it hosts improving Southern California, which is ranked No. 20 and in the midst of a five-game win streak for coach Clay Helton.

“This is why a lot of these kids came here,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said this week, “and I think this is what college football is all about.”

At first glance, the Trojans’ win streak appears impressive, but looks can be deceiving. Subtract Colorado and the Trojans’ other four victims during the run have a combined 5-19 record this season.

USC is 5-15 against the spread (ATS) in its past 20 games versus ranked opponents and 4-12 ATS in its past 16 contests as a single-digit ‘dog against Pac-12 foes. Lay the 8 points and side with Washington to defeat USC by double-digits.

Seven more plays (home team in CAPS):

* NAVY (-2) over Tulsa — Navy torched Tulsa for 469 rushing yards (7.7 yards per carry) last year, and Midshipmen quarterback Will Worth is a physical runner who went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season last week in an upset of Notre Dame.

* Appalachian State (+1½) over TROY — Appalachian State’s defense has allowed only three touchdowns in its past 20 quarters of Sun Belt play. Mountaineers tailbacks Marcus Cox and Jalin Moore will do their part to pick up this key conference win.

* ARKANSAS (+7) over Louisiana State — Off an emotional home loss to top-ranked Alabama, LSU figures to be running on fumes against the Razorbacks, whose only home loss this year was to the Crimson Tide.

* TEXAS (-2) over West Virginia — D’Onta Foreman, the Longhorns’ punishing tailback, could flirt with a 200-yard showing against a West Virginia defense which was gashed for 280 yards rushing this season against Brigham Young.

* OKLAHOMA (-17½) over Baylor — Could the Bears, 6-0 and ranked in the Top 10 just two weeks ago, lose their final six regular-season games? It’s a real possibility.

* Vanderbilt (+3½) over MISSOURI — The Tigers have failed to cover five consecutive games, losing to the number by an average of 14 points during that stretch. Meanwhile, the Commodores took Auburn to the wire last week and are showing significant improvement in coach Derek Mason’s third season.

* California (+15) over WASHINGTON STATE — Washington State defeated Arizona by 62 points last week. Cal lost its past two games to Southern Cal and Washington by a combined 60 points. Those results put the value with the Golden Bears in this one.

Last week: 1-6 against the spread

Season: 27-34

Paul Stone of VegasSportsAuthority.com is providing college football analysis for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Follow on Twitter: @paulstonesports