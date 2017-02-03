Will ball hit uprights in Super Bowl? Bet on it at Caesars

Less than 72 hours before kickoff of Super Bowl LI, the line on the game is still locked in at Patriots minus-3 over the Falcons and a record-high total of 59 at Las Vegas sports books.

Caesars Palace sports book director Frank Kunovic said the money he’s taken on the total is almost identical and that the money on the side is 55-45 in favor of New England.

“What we’re starting to see now is some money-line action on the Falcons coming in,” he said Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta is plus-135 on the money line at Caesars, Harrah’s and the Rio, and New England is minus-155.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that moves,” Kunovic said. “I don’t think it moves off of 3. It’s such a key number.”

Caesars has taken one big Falcons wager so far and Kunovic said several six-figure bets are lined up for the weekend, when the vast majority of the action arrives.

As is the case at most books, the prop for player to score the first touchdown is the most popular one at Caesars. But Kunovic and his staff have put a twist on that prop this year, offering odds on the height of the player to score the first touchdown.

Under 5-feet, 11-inches is at plus-120 and the group includes Julian Edelman, Dion Lewis, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, who happened to attend Chicago’s Oak Forest High School, the same one attended by Kunovic.

“I’m rooting for him to do good,” Kunovic said. “That’s my little connection to the game this year.”

Bettors also can wager on the exact height of the player to score the first touchdown up to 6-5 or taller. Julio Jones is 6-3.

Another unique prop offered at Caesars is “Will the ball hit the uprights on an extra point or field goal?” Yes is plus-450. No is minus-550.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.