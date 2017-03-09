Boxing Hall of Famer Lou Duva dies at 94

PATERSON, N.J. — Lou Duva, the Boxing Hall of Famer who handled the careers of 19 champions including heavyweight titlist Evander Holyfield, died Wednesday. He was 94.

The colorful Duva died of natural causes at a hospital in Paterson, where he lived, his son said in a statement released by the family.

A gruff, down-to-earth manager and trainer who was generous with his pupils, Lou Duva had a career that spanned seven decades. Besides Olympic medalists like Holyfield, he also handled welterweight champions Pernell Whitaker and Meldrick Taylor. His first titlist was middleweight Joey Giardiello, who won his crown in 1963.

The son of Italian immigrants, Duva and his family built the promotional company Main Events (founded in 1978) into one of boxing’s powerhouses. Duva was voted “Manager of the Year” in 1985 by the Boxing Writers Association of America. In 1987, the World Boxing Association chose Duva as “Trainer of the Year.”

Duva was enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame (1998), as well as the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame and the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

Henry Hascup, the president of the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame, knew Duva for almost 60 years.

“Lou always made me feel like I was a special person,” Hascup said. “He was a great story teller who kept everyone captivated with his stories. He was an icon in the sport of boxing, who held every role there was in the sport. I told him once that the only role he didn’t play was ring girl. He was a great cheerleader. You knew when he was in a boxer’s corner, psyching that guy up. You could hear him. It’s a tremendous loss to the sport of boxing.”

Duva is survived by a son, Dino, and daughters Donna Duva Brooks, Deanne Boorman and Denise. He was preceded in death by his wife, Enes, and a son, Dan, whose wife, Kathy, helped run Main Events.

A viewing will be held Sunday at Festa Funeral Home in Totowa, with a funeral Monday at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Paterson.

AP freelancer Jim Hague contributed to this report to this report.