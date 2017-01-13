‘Canelo’ Alvarez set to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 in Las Vegas

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 for an HBO pay-per-view event, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Friday.

The all-Mexican fight will be set at a catchweight of 164.5 pounds. Alvarez, the current WBO junior middleweight champion, has never fought above 155 pounds. Chavez, the son of Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., is dropping from his usual 168 pounds at super middleweight.

The venue wasn’t announced by Golden Boy Promotions, but Las Vegas will be the site for the blockbuster bout, according to Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett. Golden Boy Promotions was granted permission by the NAC to use T-Mobile Arena for May 6.

“Golden Boy told me personally and in writing that they will have a May 6 fight in Las Vegas,” Bennett said. “It’s going to be T-Mobile Arena, but maybe they look at the MGM. Not sure, but the fight is in Las Vegas.”

A fight headlined by two Mexican stars could fill a football stadium if Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium decides to join the sweepstakes. Golden Boy Promotions chose AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, over the T-Mobile Arena for Alvarez’s September victory against Liam Smith. More than 50,000 boxing fans attended the bout.

