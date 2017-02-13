Manny Pacquiao asks fans to help him pick next opponent

Manny Pacquiao has asked his fans for help with his next fight.

The 38-year-old boxing star tweeted a poll Sunday asking who he should fight next. The choices? Amir Khan, Jeff Horn, Terence Crawford and Kell Brook.

Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE? — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017

Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) last fought in November in Las Vegas when he defeated Jessie Vargas (27-2, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the WBO welterweight title, which he had previously lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their May 2015 megafight.

The poll received nearly 45,000 votes with Khan winning the vote with 48 percent. Brook followed with 24 percent, while Crawford received 21 percent and Horn 7 percent.

Khan (31-4, 19 KOs) last fought in May 2016, losing to Canelo Alvarez by a knockout in the sixth round at T-Mobile Arena.

While Pacquiao has yet to announce a decision, a fight with Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) is the most unlikely after he tweeted that he’ll next meet Errol Spence Jr (21-0, 18 KOs) in the ring.

All that work just to give it up?Never ducked a challenge in my life. Here to give the fans what they want @ErrolSpenceJr you are next pic.twitter.com/gT5tJKA8jc — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) February 12, 2017

A date for Pacquiao’s supposed UAE fight has not been set.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.