Olympic star Claressa Shields to make pro debut on Kovalev-Ward card

Andre Ward won’t be the only American Olympic gold medalist to fight at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 19.

Claressa Shields, who captured gold in Rio de Janeiro and in London, will make her professional debut on the Sergey Kovalev-Ward undercard.

The popular women’s boxer doesn’t have an opponent yet, but it will be a four-round middleweight bout, and will air on the “freeview” portion of the card.

Shields and Ward are the only Americans to win gold in the last four Olympics. Ward took his gold medal in 2004 in Athens.

“After working hard for so many years and having the honor to represent my country at two Olympic games, I am thrilled to take the next big step in my career, fighting professionally and leading the rise of women’s boxing worldwide,” said Shields in a prepared statement. “There is no better place to begin the journey than to join the biggest fight of the year, Kovalev versus Ward, and to fight alongside my idol and fellow U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward. I can’t wait to entertain the fans on Nov.19!”

In 2016, promoters have gradually added more women’s fights to their cards. Many expect Shields, the 21-year-old from Flint, Michigan, to bring women’s boxing back to prominence.

