UFC’s Dana White makes Mayweather ‘real’ offer for bout with McGregor

So maybe there’s a chance.

One of the most discussed potential fights in combat sports history might have taken a turn from impossibility to longshot on Friday morning.

UFC president Dana White made an offer for undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. to take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

“Tell you what, Floyd, here’s a real offer,” White said during an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” radio show. “And I’m the guy. I’m the guy that can actually make the offer, and I’m actually making a real offer.

“We’ll pay you $25 million. We’ll pay Conor $25 million. And then we’ll talk about pay-per-view (revenue) at a certain number. There’s a real offer.”

The offer falls a bit short of Mayweather’s stated asking price to come out of retirement to box against the biggest star in mixed martial arts.

Mayweather made news earlier in the week during an appearance on ESPN when he said he was willing to make the dream fight a reality as long as he could be guaranteed a payday of $100 million.

“We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight,” Mayweather said. “They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number.

“We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage — the back end — on the pay-per-view. But of course, we’re the ‘A side.’ How can a guy talk about making $20 or $30 million if he has never made $8 or $9 million in a fight?”

While McGregor’s disclosed paydays for his last several fights have been short of that number, he is believed to make well above $10 million per fight when pay-per-view bonuses are included.

Mayweather, 39, last fought in September 2015. McGregor won the UFC lightweight title with a knockout of Eddie Alvarez in November and announced a hiatus from MMA as he prepares for the birth of his first child in May.

A bout between the superstars has been discussed for about a year, but had been considered a longshot because McGregor is under contract with the UFC and the organization would have to have an involvement in the promotion. McGregor has his own promotion company and typically runs his own events.

Another potential snag is finding a location. Nevada Athletic Commission officials have said in the past it would be difficult to justify sanctioning a fight between one of the best boxers in history and an opponent making his professional debut.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.