Chicago ready to let loose and celebrate world champion Cubs

CHICAGO — It’s a safe bet throngs of Chicago Cubs fans will turn out for a parade honoring the World Series champions.

Friday’s celebration starts about 10 a.m. when the team leaves Wrigley Field. The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., traveling along Michigan Avenue and then along Columbus Drive.

Officials expect the Cubs motorcade to arrive in Grant Park around noon for a rally.

In 2015, the city estimated 2 million people attended a parade and rally after the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup. It was the third time the Blackhawks won the Cup in six years.

The Cubs’ Game 7 victory in Cleveland breaks a 108-year drought. Fans have a lot of pent-up celebrating to do.