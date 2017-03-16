Jockey Mike Smith’s quick action might have saved Mastery’s life

Sports play such a huge role in our society. A lot of it has to do with the fact that sports are unscripted. Anything can happen and usually does.

Take for example the case of the very talented 3-year-old colt Mastery. Trained by Bob Baffert, Mastery is among the best of his generation. Could he become the next American Pharoah or Arrogate for Baffert?

Mastery made his season debut in the San Felipe last Saturday at Santa Anita Park. To no one’s surprise, he was bet down to 4-5 odds, Mastery won by nearly 7 lengths. It was a jaw dropping win considering how easily he beat a good field that included Iliad and Gormley.

Mastery is now undefeated in four career starts and arguably became the Kentucky Derby favorite. However, in the time it took Baffert to walk down to the Santa Anita winner’s circle, all of those dreams came crashing down.

Jockey Mike Smith said he felt something go wrong “about 10 jumps after the wire.” Smith dismounted, took off his tack and held Mastery still until the horse ambulance arrived.

So Baffert and company stood in the winner’s circle in complete shock. Thrilled a moment ago that they won the San Felipe and likely had the Kentucky Derby favorite, to devastated to learn that the colt had suffered an injury.

Post race x-rays showed a condylar fracture to the left front cannon bone. The good news is it was not life threatening. Doctors inserted two screws into the bone last Monday. Whether Mastery will ever race again remains to be seen, but he is off the Derby trail for sure.

Thus, can you imagine the range of emotions to going from Derby favorite for a minute to maybe having to retire the colt?

Smith must be commended for the quick action that saved further damage to the colt’s leg. It reminded me of what Chris Antley did with Charismatic in the 1999 Belmont Stakes.

Charismatic hurt himself right before the finish of the Belmont. Antley sensed it and jumped off right after the wire. While holding the horse steady, he lifted the colt’s left front leg to avoid further damage. Charismatic was operated upon and recovered to have a good career at stud.

Antley was credited with saving Kentucky Derby winner Charismatic’s life. Smith may have done the same for Mastery.

REBEL

The Rebel at Oaklawn Park on Saturday is the only Derby prep this weekend. It drew a field of 11 including two dangerous shippers in American Anthem (2-1) and Malagacy (4-1).

Bob Baffert has used the Arkansas route with many of his best 3-year-olds. With Mastery gone, American Anthem now shoulders the stable’s hopes. He is sired by Bodemeister who won the Arkansas Derby before running second in the 2012 Kentucky Derby.

Malagacy is trained by Todd Pletcher who won the Southwest at Oaklawn four weeks ago with One Liner. Malagacy is just as highly rated as One Liner.

The two local runners who figure are Petrov (9-2) and Uncontested (10-1). If you prefer a deep closer, Untrapped (8-1) fits that mold.

This is Bob Baffert time so I am picking American Anthem to win.

Richard Eng’s horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Santa Anita Park picks at www.racedaylasvegas.com. You can email him at rich_eng@hotmail.com and follow @richeng4propick on Twitter.