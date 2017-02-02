Parade of Kentucky Derby prep races begin this weekend

It is just 13 weeks until the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. We will be seeing many more days like this Saturday when there will be three Derby preps run from coast to coast. They are the Withers at Aqueduct, the Holy Bull at Gulfstream Park and the Robert B. Lewis at Santa Anita Park.

While any horse race is worth winning, remember that the goal for the connections of these animals is to be among the 20 Derby starters on May 6. Some horses will prep twice, others three times.

Also keep in mind that improvement and growth can actually mean more than a prep win. For example, trainer John Ward after his Monarchos ran second in the 2001 Wood Memorial called it “a perfect prep.” In his next start, Monarchos easily won the Kentucky Derby as the fourth betting choice.

The Withers will have a strong favorite in El Areeb (6-5) who has won his last three starts by a combined 25 lengths. His trainer Cathal Lynch is a newcomer to the Derby trail. Lynch is based out of Laurel Park. However, three Mid-Atlantic based trainers have won the Derby in recent years: Graham Motion (Animal Kingdom, 2011); Michael Matz (Barbaro, 2006); John Servis (Smarty Jones, 2004).

I will mention two long shot horses that should improve as they mature and their races get longer. The first is True Timber (8-1) trained by Kiaran McLaughlin. He lost by 11 lengths to El Areeb in the Jerome last time out. That does not faze me as he is still quite inexperienced.

The other is J Boys Echo (4-1) from trainer Dale Romans. He ran fourth in the Delta Jackpot last out. Both True Timber and J Boys Echo are by sire Mineshaft. Mineshaft did his best running as a 4-year-old in dominating the older handicap division.

The Holy Bull will feature champion 2-year-old Classic Empire. He won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile to cap a terrific four win season. Trained by Mark Casse, Classic Empire is sired by Pioneerofthenile who ran second in the 2009 Derby to Mine That Bird.

Gunnevera, winner of the Delta Jackpot, figures to see a lot of action too.

Two young horses that should keep improving include Shamsaan from McLaughlin and Fire for Effect from Romans. Both have solid 2-turn route credentials so both of them are likely to keep developing.

The Robert B. Lewis drew only five runners but on paper it is a very wide open stakes. The ones that make the most sense to me are Irap, Royal Mo and Term of Art.

Royal Mo is by Uncle Mo who is off to a tremendous start as a stallion. Trainer John Shirreffs and owner Jerry Moss won the 2005 Derby with Giacomo so Royal Mo has them dreaming again.

Irap and Term of Art are both sired by Tiznow and both trained by Doug O’Neill. He owns two Derby wins in Nyquist (2016) and I’ll Have Another (2012).

HEAD to HEAD MATCH UP

Week 2 of the Head to Head matchups will be this Saturday in all Nevada race books. The one I will pick is between Gunnevera and Fact Finding in the Holy Bull. Gunnevera has a big edge in his rail draw and should get a perfect ground saving trip.

Richard Eng’s horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Santa Anita Park picks at www.racedaylasvegas.com. You can email him at rich_eng@hotmail.com and follow @richeng4propick on Twitter.