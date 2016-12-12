Posted 

Arizona Cardinals’ Michael Floyd found unconscious in vehicle, arrested on DUI charges

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) looks on during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Glendale, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2016. Floyd was arrested early Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on charges of driving under the influence. (Rick Scuteri, File/AP)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri, File/AP)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri, File/AP)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) makes a diving catch as San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) can't hold on to the football as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock (26) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 23-20. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri, File/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd was arrested early Monday on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer.

Police say Floyd was found unconscious behind the wheel of his running vehicle at a Scottsdale intersection shortly before 3 a.m. MST.

Police say Floyd also was charged with obstructing a roadway.

Coach Bruce Arians said he was gathering as much information as he can before determining how to respond to the incident. Arians said he had spoken to Floyd and probably would have more information on Wednesday, when the Cardinals resume practice.

 