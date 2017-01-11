Bishop Gorman’s Tyjon Lindsey backs off Ohio State commitment

Bishop Gorman senior wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey decommitted from Ohio State late Tuesday and will reopen his recruitment less than a month from national signing day.

Lindsey, who could not be reached for comment, made the announcement on his official Twitter account. The first day football players can sign is Feb. 1.

I will like to announce that I have OFFICIALLY opened my recruiting process back up. — T-WAYNE... (@tyjonlindsey) January 11, 2017

Lindsey originally committed to Ohio State on Aug. 22, revealing his decision at the conclusion of a dodgeball-themed video. He was one of three players from Gorman to commit to the Buckeyes for the class of 2017, joining quarterback Tate Martell and defensive lineman Haskell Garrett.

Martell announced this week he will enroll at Ohio State on Thursday. (The Martells are Lindsey’s legal guardians.)

Lindsey, at 5 feet, 9 inches and 175 pounds, is rated one of the nation’s top slot receiver prospects despite missing most of his senior season due to injury. He had five catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns while seeing action in only three games.

As a junior, Lindsey was a first-team all-state selection after making 45 receptions for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lindsey had more than 20 scholarship offers and chose Ohio State over Nebraska, his other finalist. Speculation has heated up that the receiver-starved Cornhuskers will land Lindsey when the signing period starts next month.