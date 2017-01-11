Posted Updated 

Bishop Gorman’s Tyjon Lindsey backs off Ohio State commitment

Bishop Gorman’s Tyjon Lindsey backs off Ohio State commitment

web1_preps-gorman_092614sm_022_7759567.jpgBuy Photo
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey celebrates a touchdown in the Gaels' 34-31 win over St. John Bosco on Friday. Lindsey caught three passes for 83 yards and a score. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Tyjon Lindsey backs off Ohio State commitment

web1_1003473384-preps-gorman_082915jh_001_7759567.jpg
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (25) stiff-arms Chandler safety Teauntae Nash (7) in the first quarter of their high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Tyjon Lindsey backs off Ohio State commitment

web1_1003473384-preps-gorman_082915jh_005_7759567.jpg
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey catches a touchdown pass against Chandler, AZ in the second quarter of their high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Tyjon Lindsey backs off Ohio State commitment

web1__dsc4216_7759567.jpg
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (25) is unable to make a reception against Liberty in the first half of the Division I state football semifinal game at Rancho on Saturday. Gorman defeated Liberty, 50-0. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL 

Bishop Gorman senior wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey decommitted from Ohio State late Tuesday and will reopen his recruitment less than a month from national signing day.

Lindsey, who could not be reached for comment, made the announcement on his official Twitter account. The first day football players can sign is Feb. 1.

Lindsey originally committed to Ohio State on Aug. 22, revealing his decision at the conclusion of a dodgeball-themed video. He was one of three players from Gorman to commit to the Buckeyes for the class of 2017, joining quarterback Tate Martell and defensive lineman Haskell Garrett.

Martell announced this week he will enroll at Ohio State on Thursday. (The Martells are Lindsey’s legal guardians.)

Lindsey, at 5 feet, 9 inches and 175 pounds, is rated one of the nation’s top slot receiver prospects despite missing most of his senior season due to injury. He had five catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns while seeing action in only three games.

As a junior, Lindsey was a first-team all-state selection after making 45 receptions for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lindsey had more than 20 scholarship offers and chose Ohio State over Nebraska, his other finalist. Speculation has heated up that the receiver-starved Cornhuskers will land Lindsey when the signing period starts next month.

 