Bishop Gorman safety Bubba Bolden recommits to USC

Bishop Gorman senior Bubba Bolden, one of the top safety recruits in the West region, made an oral commitment to Southern California on Saturday.

Bolden announced his decision during the broadcast of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Bolden’s commitment is nonbinding, and the first day he can sign a letter of intent is Feb. 1. USC’s coaches cannot comment until that time.

“My family, they supported me through this whole thing. They love USC,” Bolden said during the broadcast on NBC. “They’ve got great coaches up there, and I feel like I can go in and make a big impact.”

The 6-foot-3-inch, 185-pound Bolden originally committed to USC in December 2015 before he backed off that pledge in July. He had more than 20 known scholarship offers and selected the Trojans over Arizona State and Ohio State, his other finalists.

Bolden was a first-team all-state selection and helped Gorman capture its third consecutive mythical national championship as a senior.

He made the biggest play of the season for Gorman on Sept. 30 against St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) when he blocked a potential game-winning field goal in the second overtime. The Gaels went on to win 25-24 in three overtimes to remain undefeated.

Bolden tied for the area lead with seven interceptions this past season and played a pivotal role for a Gaels defense that allowed 8.7 points per game and posted five shutouts.

