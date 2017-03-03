Posted 

Colin Kaepernick says he’ll stand for national anthem in 2017

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Colin Kaepernick. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick shakes hands with fans after the 49ers defeated the San Diego Chargers 31-21 during an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in San Diego. (Denis Poroy/AP)

DENIS POROY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, in San Diego on Sept. 1. Coach Chip Kelly announced Tuesday that Kaepernick will regain the 49ers' starting job beginning this week against the Buffalo Bills.

SPORTS XCHANGE

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has altered his stance and will stand during the national anthem next season, ESPN reported on Thursday.

The decision comes on the heels of Kaepernick hiring new agents, who told all 32 NFL teams that the quarterback would opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and will be available when free agency begins March 9.

The former UNR standout initially said that his national-anthem protest was meant to bring attention to social and racial injustice. Now, according to ESPN’s report, the 29-year-old will no longer kneel for the anthem to avoid a possible distraction for a new team.

With Kaepernick under center, the 49ers lost nine straight and 10 of 11 overall to finish the season with the second-worst record in the NFL at 2-14. Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while fumbling a career-worst seven times. He also ran for 468 yards and two TDs.

 