Here’s the Nevada Preps football player of Week 5

Shadow Ridge running back Aubrey Nellems was selected as the Nevada Preps football player of the week for Week 5 by reviewjournal.com and nevadapreps.com readers.

Nellems received 37 percent of the 3,032 votes after rushing for 114 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 28-21 upset victory over Las Vegas. Nellems scored on a 1-yard run with 25 seconds to play to give the Mustangs the lead.

Canyon Springs kicker Cesar Barron-Rodriguez, who hit a 30-yard field goal in overtime to give the Pioneers a 33-30 win over Basic, was second with 35 percent of the vote.

Arbor View running back Deago Stubbs was third with 23 percent, and Centennial quarterback Jamaal Evans and Cheyenne running back Corwin Bush each received 2 percent.

