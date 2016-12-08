How to watch Raiders-Chiefs Thursday Night Football in Las Vegas tonight

Week 14 of the NFL regular season kicks off with the Oakland Raiders visiting AFC West opponent the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for Thursday Night Football.

The Raiders (10-2) enter tonight’s matchup on a six-game win streak. The team’s most recent victory came on Sunday, 38-24, over the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City enter the “TNF” matchup on a two-game win streak with wins over the Atalanta Falcons (29-28) in Week 13 and the Denver Broncos (30-27) in Week 12.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season with the Chiefs handing the Raiders its second loss of the season on Oct. 16.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 5:25 p.m. PST

TV: NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630), NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online: NBC Sports live stream (cable credentials required), Twitter live stream (account not required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM), KXST-AM (1140), KXTE-FM (107.5)

If you can’t catch the game on television or online from home, the Las Vegas Valley offers NFL Team bars specific to both the Chiefs and the Raiders where you can cheer on your team with other fans.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.