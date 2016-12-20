Las Vegas Bowl, CBS Sports Classic lead non-NFL sports TV ratings for past weekend

Las Vegas hosted the two highest-rated non-NFL events on television last weekend, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

As first reported by the Sports Business Journal, Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl, which featured San Diego State’s 34-10 victory over Houston, drew a 2.6 rating on ABC. That’s a four-year high for the bowl and an increase from the 2.5 rating it reached with last year’s Utah-BYU matchup.

It was the most watched Las Vegas Bowl since Boise State met Washington in 2012, when it drew a 2.9 rating.

Running simultaneously on CBS, Kentucky’s 103-100 victory over North Carolina pulled in a 2.4 rating as part of Saturday’s CBS Sports Classic doubleheader at T-Mobile Arena. It was the network’s best regular-season college basketball rating since Michigan State played Purdue last March in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Also, the first game of the doubleheader, UCLA’s win over Ohio State, drew a 1.3 rating.

Prior to Saturday’s Kentucky-North Carolina game, the high rated college basketball event this season was ESPN’s 1.6 rating for the Nov. 15 Duke-Kansas game.

For perspective, two NFL pre-game shows drew at least a 2.9 rating and the lowest rated NFL game drew an 11.0 last weekend.

Each rating point equals 1 percent or 1.164 million homes.

Sports Editor Bill Bradley can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.