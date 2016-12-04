Posted 

Las Vegas Bowl Moment 14: Bishop Sankey first player to take MVP honors after losing

Washington quarterback Keith Price (17) hands off the ball to Bishop Sankey (25) during second half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Sankey was awarded the MVP of the game. Boise State won 28-26. (David Becker/AP)

Washington tailback Bishop Sankey (25) runs with the ball during second half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Sankey was awarded the MVP of the game. (David Becker/AP)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

No. 14: Sankey goes wild in losing effort

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal is ranking the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’re reliving one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

■ Date: Dec. 22, 2012

■ Score: Boise State 28, Washington 26

■ Back story: Washington’s Bishop Sankey entered the game as one of the top running backs in the country with 1,234 rushing yards.

■ Game: Sankey became the only player from a losing team to win the Rossi Ralenkotter MVP Trophy in 2012. Sankey rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown, but his standout effort wasn’t enough, as Boise State won in a thriller.

■ Since: Sankey was recently picked up by the Minnesota Vikings. He was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season and played two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

