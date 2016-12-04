Las Vegas Bowl Moment 14: Bishop Sankey first player to take MVP honors after losing

No. 14: Sankey goes wild in losing effort

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal is ranking the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’re reliving one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

■ Date: Dec. 22, 2012

■ Score: Boise State 28, Washington 26

■ Back story: Washington’s Bishop Sankey entered the game as one of the top running backs in the country with 1,234 rushing yards.

■ Game: Sankey became the only player from a losing team to win the Rossi Ralenkotter MVP Trophy in 2012. Sankey rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown, but his standout effort wasn’t enough, as Boise State won in a thriller.

■ Since: Sankey was recently picked up by the Minnesota Vikings. He was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season and played two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

