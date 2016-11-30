Posted 

Las Vegas Bowl Moment 17: Boise State improves to 3-0

Boise State kicker Michael Frisina (84) celebrates after his team defeated Washington at the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Frisina kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter for a 28-26 final. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State's Holden Huff (85) gets by Washington's Justin Glenn (20) for a first-half touchdown during the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State's Chris Potter (3) looks for an opening during first half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State running back D. J. Harper hangs onto the ball after making a sideline reception with Washington's John Glenn defending during first half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State's Geraldo Boldewijn (17) reaches over the goal line to score a touchdown despite pressure from Washington's John Timu (10) during the first half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State quarterback Joe Southwick (16) runs the ball with Washington's Travis Feeney (41) defending during second half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 28-26. (David Becker/AP)

Washington quarterback Keith Price (17) hands off the ball to Bishop Sankey (25) during second half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Sankey was awarded the MVP of the game. Boise State won 28-26. (David Becker/AP)

Washington quarterback Keith Price (17) looks for an open player the during second half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 28-26. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State quarterback Joe Southwick (16) looks to hand off the ball during second half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 28-26. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State kicker Michael Frisina, center, is surrounded by teammates as he celebrates after they defeated Washington at the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Frisina kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter for a 28-26 final score. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State wide receiver Shane Williams-Rhodes (11) celebrates after his team won the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 28-26. (David Becker/AP)

Washington cornerback Marcus Peters breaks up a reception against Boise State Kirby Moore (34) during first half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

In this Dec. 22, 2012 file photo, Boise State coach Chris Petersen, left, gestures as cornerback Jamar Taylor holds the championship trophy after the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

Booise State quarterback quarterback Joe Southwick (16) looks for an open man under pressure during first half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State wide receiver Shane Williams-Rhodes (11) runs with the ball during the second half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 28-26. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State fans celebrate after their team's victory over Washington in the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 28-26. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State Matt Miller (2) holds the ball for kicker Michael Frisina (84) who boots the ball during the final minutes of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. The field goal was the go-ahead for Boise State to defeat Washington 28-26. (David Becker/AP)

Washington tailback Bishop Sankey (25) runs with the ball during second half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. Sankey was awarded the MVP of the game. (David Becker/AP)

Washington's Kasen Williams (2) brings the ball down field with Boise State Darian Thompson (35) adding pressure during first half of the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

Boise Sate quarterback Joe Southwick (16) hugs his sister, Aubree Southwick, after his team defeated Washington, 28-26, in the MAACO Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 17: Boise State first team to 3-0

Date: Dec. 22, 2012

Score: Boise State 28, Washington 26

Back story: This was the second meeting for the schools, which also were scheduled to meet in the 2013 season-opener at Husky Stadium. It was the first Las Vegas Bowl bid for Washington.

Game: Michael Frisna’s 27-yard field goal with 1:16 to play let Boise State become the first team to go 3-0 at the Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncos, who were ranked No. 15 in the Coaches’ Poll, and the Huskies drew the third highest TV rating for the Las Vegas Bowl. Washington running back Bishop Sankey became the first MVP to play for the losing team after rushing for a career-high 205 yards and a touchdown.

Since: Chris Petersen, who turned the Broncos into a perennial winner, jumped to become head coach at Washington after the next season. Sankey was a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and is now on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. Boise State is a candidate this year to play in its fourth Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 