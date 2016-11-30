Las Vegas Bowl Moment 17: Boise State improves to 3-0

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 17: Boise State first team to 3-0

Date: Dec. 22, 2012

Score: Boise State 28, Washington 26

Back story: This was the second meeting for the schools, which also were scheduled to meet in the 2013 season-opener at Husky Stadium. It was the first Las Vegas Bowl bid for Washington.

Game: Michael Frisna’s 27-yard field goal with 1:16 to play let Boise State become the first team to go 3-0 at the Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncos, who were ranked No. 15 in the Coaches’ Poll, and the Huskies drew the third highest TV rating for the Las Vegas Bowl. Washington running back Bishop Sankey became the first MVP to play for the losing team after rushing for a career-high 205 yards and a touchdown.

Since: Chris Petersen, who turned the Broncos into a perennial winner, jumped to become head coach at Washington after the next season. Sankey was a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and is now on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. Boise State is a candidate this year to play in its fourth Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17.

