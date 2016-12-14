Las Vegas Bowl Moment 3: Steven Jackson dazzles in homecoming

Posted Updated 

Oregon State's Steven Jackson (34) tries to shake a tackle by New Mexico linebacker Mike Mohoric (56) during the third quarter at the Las Vegas Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003, in Las Vegas. Oregon State won 51-14. Jackson tied a bowl game record with five touchdowns, and Oregon State's defense overwhelmed mistake-plagued New Mexico in a 55-14 win at the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday night. After the game, Jackson announced he'll skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. He's expected to be a first-round pick. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Oregon State's Dwan Edwards, left, Steven Jackson, second from left, coach Mike Riley, third from left, and Richard Sieglar, right, celebrate Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003 after winning the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Oregon State beat New Mexico 55-14. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Oregon State's Dwan Edwards, left, Steven Jackson, second from left, and Richard Sieglar celebrate Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003 after winning the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Oregon State beat New Mexico 55-14. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Oregon State's Steven Jackson dives across the goal line in the second quarter for the third of his five touchdowns against New Mexico Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Oregon State beat New Mexico 55-14. Defending on the play are New Mexico's Brandon Payne, right, and Nick Speegle, left. Jackson tied a bowl game record with five touchdowns. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Oregon State's Steven Jackson holds up five fingers to mark his five touchdowns Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003 during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Oregon State beat New Mexico 55-14. Jackson tied a bowl game record with five touchdowns, and Oregon State's defense overwhelmed mistake-plagued New Mexico in a 55-14 win at the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday night. After the game, Jackson announced he'll skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. He's expected to be a first-round pick.(AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 3: Steven Jackson returns home for record-breaking performance

Date: Dec. 24, 2003

Score: Oregon State 55, New Mexico 14

Back story: The only Las Vegas Bowl played on Christmas Eve featured a record-breaking performance by Oregon State running back Steven Jackson, who was born in Las Vegas and attended Eldorado High. The Beavers finished the 2003 regular season fifth in the Pac-10 standings. New Mexico was second in the Mountain West.

Game: Jackson returned home to score five touchdowns (four rushing and one receiving) to tie the all-time single-game bowl record held by two other players. He ran for 149 yards on 28 rushes. Oregon State’s 41-point victory is the biggest margin of defeat in Las Vegas Bowl history. The Beavers were up 48-7 during the fourth quarter.

Since: After the game Jackson declared for the NFL draft. He went on to have a stellar career and was considered one of the best running backs in the league during his nine years with the St. Louis Rams. The Las Vegan was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro second team. He retired last year with the New England Patriots. Jackson’s quarterback in the Las Vegas Bowl was Derek Anderson, the current backup for the Carolina Panthers.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 