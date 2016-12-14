Las Vegas Bowl Moment 3: Steven Jackson dazzles in homecoming

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 3: Steven Jackson returns home for record-breaking performance

Date: Dec. 24, 2003

Score: Oregon State 55, New Mexico 14

Back story: The only Las Vegas Bowl played on Christmas Eve featured a record-breaking performance by Oregon State running back Steven Jackson, who was born in Las Vegas and attended Eldorado High. The Beavers finished the 2003 regular season fifth in the Pac-10 standings. New Mexico was second in the Mountain West.

Game: Jackson returned home to score five touchdowns (four rushing and one receiving) to tie the all-time single-game bowl record held by two other players. He ran for 149 yards on 28 rushes. Oregon State’s 41-point victory is the biggest margin of defeat in Las Vegas Bowl history. The Beavers were up 48-7 during the fourth quarter.

Since: After the game Jackson declared for the NFL draft. He went on to have a stellar career and was considered one of the best running backs in the league during his nine years with the St. Louis Rams. The Las Vegan was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro second team. He retired last year with the New England Patriots. Jackson’s quarterback in the Las Vegas Bowl was Derek Anderson, the current backup for the Carolina Panthers.

