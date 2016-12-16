Las Vegas Bowl team history: Andre Ware’s golden arm

Leading up to the Las Vegas Bowl between Houston and San Diego State, the Review-Journal will provide glimpses into each school’s football history. We’ll take a look at each school once per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Andre Ware’s golden arm

Dates: 1987-1990

The Texas Longhorns wanted Andre Ware to switch to defense in college, but the Dickinson, Texas, native felt he was good enough to play quarterback.

He ended up proving himself right.

After spending a year at a community college, Ware arrived at Houston in 1987 just as Jack Pardee brought the Run and Shoot offense to the program. Ware became a master at running the system, and passed for 25 touchdowns as a sophomore in 1988.

Then as a junior, Ware reached heights few have ever come close to as a college passer. He threw for 4,699 yards and 44 touchdowns and broke or tied 27 NCAA records in the process. Houston finished 9-2 and ended the year ranked No. 14.

Ware’s incredible season also made history in a different way: he became the first African American quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. Since then, many have followed in his footsteps, including Charlie Ward, Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III and Jameis Winston.

Ware left for the NFL after his junior season, and was drafted No. 7 overall by the Lions. He lasted four seasons with Detroit and never stuck on another NFL roster.

Ben Gotz/Las Vegas Review-Journal.