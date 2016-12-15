Major Applewhite provides relief for Houston players

For half a day Houston senior wide receiver Chance Allen didn’t know what to believe.

Allen and his teammates were aware of the USA Today story that reported Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin had gotten the Houston head coaching position.

“We were walking around scratching our heads seeing that,” Allen said of the story released last Thursday morning. “All that stuff that had Lane Kiffin, we stayed away from. Our staff did a good job of calming us down. You can’t believe everything in print.”

The coaching search came to a close 24 hours later when Houston offensive coordinator Major Applewhite was promoted to the opening Friday and Kiffin ended up taking the job at Florida Atlantic University.

Allen, like many teammates, heaved a sigh of relief.

“I’m glad coach Applewhite got the job,” Allen said. “I think we should keep it all in the family, and I think it’s great decision.”

For a program that has had three head coaches in the past month and five since 2011, it’s reassuring to have a familiar face lead a group of seniors one last time when Houston (9-3) plays San Diego State (10-3) in the Las Vegas Bowl at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s more than any coach, it’s about these seniors,” Applewhite said. “To reward a senior class that has done a lot for our program. After two or three coaching changes, you have to ride for the brand, and that’s what these guys do. They play for the name in the front, the university and the city.”

Six fifth-year seniors stood by the university after the coach (Kevin Sumlin) who recruited them to Houston left for Texas A&M following the 2011 season. From Tony Levine being fired in 2014 to Tom Herman bolting for Texas last month, the seniors endured it all.

“It’s been a crazy five years,” said Brandon Wilson, a redshirt senior cornerback. “It took some adjustment, but we got through it. We’re glad coach Applewhite is the one to lead us.”

Applewhite understands the distractions that come from coaching changes and is trying to make the Cougars (9-3) as comfortable as possible.

“I’m not going to just go and change everything in a week,” Applewhite said. “I’ll tinker depending on matchups, but wholesale changes are not fair for the players. Who knows what roster we’ll have for next year. It’s just not the time for that. That can wait for spring ball.”

Applewhite has gone from sticking with the offensive team to hanging out with the special teams during practice. He’s needed in multiple areas, and so is his short-handed coaching staff. Many assistants left to accompany Herman to Texas. That has led to Houston graduate assistants being asked to do more.

“It’s been a challenge because everyone is doing two jobs,” Applewhite said. “Graduate assistants are leading scouts teams and offensive lines. Everyone has stepped up and been a big help.”

Applewhite and his staff don’t have to worry about the defense. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who had served as interim head coach, was passed over in favor of Applewhite, but decided to commit to the bowl game. Orlando is expected to leave for Texas to run the Longhorns’ defense for Herman.

“It’s tremendous to have him here,” Applewhite said. “I don’t have to worry about one side of the ball while I go through this transition. He’s one of the best defensive coordinators in the nation.”

Houston’s coaching staff is as banged up as its starting quarterback, Greg Ward Jr., has been throughout the season. But the coaches will put together a game plan one final time in hopes of reaching the 10-win mark in back-to-back seasons.

“I love being the underdog,” Applewhite said. “We’re going to rally together and hopefully send these seniors out with a win.”

