LSU running back Leonard Fournette to enter 2017 NFL draft

LSU star running back Leonard Fournette announced Monday he will bypass his senior season and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Fournette’s last game with the Tigers will be in the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl game against Louisville.

“I will be declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft after our bowl game,” Fournette wrote in a letter posted on his Twitter account. “I make this announcement now so that there will not be speculation and distractions while we prepare. I want everyone to know that I will forever treasure my experience as a Tiger.”

Forever LSU, Forever Buganation pic.twitter.com/sdkN0JaonF — Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 5, 2016

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Fournette is projected as the No. 1 running back by NFLDraftScout.com.

As a sophomore in 2015, Fournette had his best season when he finished with 1,953 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

Fournette ran for 2,987 yards and scored 33 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Tigers. He missed four games this season, including the finale against Texas A&M, with a lingering ankle injury. The junior rushed for 843 yards and eight touchdowns for a 6.5 per carry average in seven games this season. His 3,830 career yards total is 12th best in SEC history.

The highlight of the season for Fournette was his 284-yard performance against Ole Miss on Oct. 22.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Sunday night that he expected Fournette to be ready for the bowl game against Louisville.

“He’s been at every meeting bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, wanting to go,” Orgeron said. “He’s always indicated to me that he wants to represent the LSU Tigers in the best way. I don’t see any other reason for anything to happen. Now if an injury prevents him, it prevents him. But I think if he’s well, he’s ready to go, he’s going to play.”