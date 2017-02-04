Posted Updated 

John Avello, Oscar Goodman recall flying high during Super Bowls

Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood, center, misses the field goal on the last play of the game, clinching the victory for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV in Tampa Sunday, January 27, 1991. The Giants won 20-19. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

Scott Norwood of the Buffalo Bills walks dejectedly off the field after missing what would have been the game-winning field goal in Super Bowl XXV, Jan.27, 1991 in Tampa. Buffalo lost to the New York Giants, 20-19.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By TODD DEWEY
Former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman is an avid sports bettor who seemingly always has a martini in his hand. His fondness for gin helps explain why he can’t pinpoint a favorite Super Bowl betting moment.

“After drinking a bottle of Bombay Sapphire gin during the first half of the Super Bowls, all I can remember is 44 players coming out to the field for the second-half kickoff!” Goodman cracked.

Wynn sports book director John Avello probably felt better than Goodman in 1991, when Bills kicker Scott Norwood missed a potential game-winning 47-yard field goal to allow his beloved Giants to escape with a 20-19 upset win and Super Bowl title.

SUPER BOWL XXV, Giants-Bills, Jan. 27, 1991: “I’m a New York Giants fan my whole life. I was a supervisor at Bally’s when Norwood missed the kick. Our decisions in those days were nothing like they are today. I remember rooting for the Giants. I got up on my desk in the office there, and the ceiling was about 6 foot high. I remember him missing that kick and jumping off the desk and nearly killing myself.

“I think I had the Giants on the money line and with the points. I don’t even know if the book won. I didn’t care.

“I still root for the Giants, but it’s hard to root for a team when you’ve got a big decision on the other side. I ran into Bud Black down at Del Mar (race track in San Diego) when he was coaching the Padres, and he said, ‘Johnny, are you a Padres fan?’ I said, ‘I’m a fan of whoever the house needs tonight.’”

 