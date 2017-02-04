John Avello, Oscar Goodman recall flying high during Super Bowls

Former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman is an avid sports bettor who seemingly always has a martini in his hand. His fondness for gin helps explain why he can’t pinpoint a favorite Super Bowl betting moment.

“After drinking a bottle of Bombay Sapphire gin during the first half of the Super Bowls, all I can remember is 44 players coming out to the field for the second-half kickoff!” Goodman cracked.

Wynn sports book director John Avello probably felt better than Goodman in 1991, when Bills kicker Scott Norwood missed a potential game-winning 47-yard field goal to allow his beloved Giants to escape with a 20-19 upset win and Super Bowl title.

SUPER BOWL XXV, Giants-Bills, Jan. 27, 1991: “I’m a New York Giants fan my whole life. I was a supervisor at Bally’s when Norwood missed the kick. Our decisions in those days were nothing like they are today. I remember rooting for the Giants. I got up on my desk in the office there, and the ceiling was about 6 foot high. I remember him missing that kick and jumping off the desk and nearly killing myself.

“I think I had the Giants on the money line and with the points. I don’t even know if the book won. I didn’t care.

“I still root for the Giants, but it’s hard to root for a team when you’ve got a big decision on the other side. I ran into Bud Black down at Del Mar (race track in San Diego) when he was coaching the Padres, and he said, ‘Johnny, are you a Padres fan?’ I said, ‘I’m a fan of whoever the house needs tonight.’”