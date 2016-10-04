These NFL games are being televised this weekend in Las Vegas

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season. We’re now in our first week with four bye teams, which this time includes Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans and Seattle.

The best game on local TV this Sunday is Atlanta’s high-powered offense visiting Denver’s unstoppable defense on the Fox affiliate.

The biggest head-scratcher of the local TV selections is the why the CBS affiliate picked Cincinnati at Dallas rather than San Diego at Oakland, a matchup featuring two teams with heavy local fan bases. Rookie Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott must be drawing ratings.

The nationally televised Sunday night game (New York Giants at Green Bay) lost some of its luster with the Giants’ lackadaisical performance on Monday night at Minnesota.

WEEK 5

Thursday

Arizona at San Francisco, 5:25 p.m.. KLAS-8, NFLN.

Sunday

New York Jets at Steelers, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

Atlanta at Denver, 1 p.m., KVVU-5.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.

New York Giants at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3.

Monday

Buccaneers at Panthers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.