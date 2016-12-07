What NFL games on are TV in Las Vegas

Week 14 of the NFL season starts with a bang and continues with fireworks on Sunday and Monday.

The highlights include Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs try to wrestle the AFC West away from the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys bringing an 11-game winning streak into New York. It ends with Baltimore visiting New England, renewing a biting rivalry on Monday night.

Thursday

Oakland (10-2) at Kansas City (9-3), 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3, NFL Network.

Sunday

Washington (6-5-1) at Philadelphia (5-7), 10 a.m., 10 a.m., KVVU-5

Denver (8-4) at Tennessee (6-6), 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., KVVU-5.

Dallas (11-1) at New York Giants (8-4), 5:30 p.m., KSNV-3.

Monday

Baltimore (7-5) at New England (10-2), 5:30 p.m., ESPN.